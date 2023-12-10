District 2 election: Acevedo, Carbajal lead unofficial early voting results

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Josh Acevedo and Veronica Carbajal appear to be heading to the runoff election, according to the unofficial early voting results.

Acevedo is on the lead with 37.69% and 421 votes followed by Carbajal with 37.06% and 414 votes. Judy Gutierrez comes third with 20.41% and 228 votes and Ben Mendoza follows with 4.83% and 54 votes.

There are four candidates running for the city representative seat in the special election for El Paso City Council District 2.

The candidates are: local attorney and activist Veronica “Vero” Carbajal; long-time City Hall staffer Judy Gutierrez; El Paso ISD Trustee Josh Acevedo; and Ben Mendoza.

They are vying to succeed incumbent Alexsandra Annello. Annello announced she is seeking the Texas House District 77 seat. She will continue to serve on the City Council until her replacement is sworn in.

