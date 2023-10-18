District 2 race heats up with negative campaign video

Oct. 17—Most Santa Fe City Council races have so far been genial, with some candidates noting they appreciate their opponents and refraining from going on the offensive when making a case for themselves.

Not so in District 2. The contest between incumbent Michael Garcia and challenger Phil Lucero heated up this week when Lucero's campaign sent out an email and video criticizing the councilor.

Lucero writes in the email, with the subject line "A personal note about the campaign," Garcia is "a great guy" but "his actions have left District 2 without a voice."

Garcia engages in "a lot of political theater," Lucero writes. He criticizes Garcia for being the sole sponsor of just one ordinance between January 2022 and July 2023 and for abstaining from 23 votes in the last three years — what Lucero claims is double the abstentions of any other councilor.

The email links to a 30-second video titled "Abstain" that says, "This is how Mike Garcia votes on Santa Fe City Council" and includes clips of Garcia abstaining from votes on what Lucero says were "some of the most important issues facing Santa Fe," including proposals to implement the CHART cultural review process and to make libraries and community centers gun-free zones.

The video doesn't clarify the abstentions came during committee meetings and not final votes before the full council.

Garcia — who actually voted in favor of the CHART and gun measures — said Lucero's email and video demonstrate a misunderstanding of the policymaking process. Abstentions are common in committee meetings, he said, where proposals often need to be revised before he can fully support or oppose them.

"By the time that legislation reaches the full governing body, we either vote it up or down," Garcia said.

He also blasted Lucero's claim he has sponsored only one ordinance. He pointed to several resolutions he sponsored during the same time period, including one on the CHART process.

Lucero's decision to go negative was "a very unfortunate pivot" but not an unexpected one, he said.

"I'm not surprised given the track record of his campaign management team; they always go negative," Garcia said.

Lucero's campaign is managed by political consultant Sandra Wechsler, who also managed Mayor Alan Webber's reelection campaign in 2021. Although Webber is not on the ballot in the Nov. 7 local election, candidates' real or perceived ties to the mayor have emerged as a salient campaign issue.

"As the good first lady Michelle Obama has said, 'When they go low, we go high,' " Garcia said. "And I'm not going to lower myself to going negative. I'm proud of the record I have."

Wechsler defended the negative email and video. When running against an incumbent, a challenger must make a clear and direct case for why they should be elected, she said.

"We really want to be forthright and direct about Phil's critique about how he doesn't see a lot getting done in District 2," she said.

Lucero writes in the email he will be expanding on his critique of Garcia as the campaign continues.

The video is the first the campaign has produced, Wechsler said, adding it was "the best medium for the message."

"In this case we felt it was important for voters to see Councilor Garcia in his own words," she said.

Many people have responded to the email, thanking the campaign for being "so direct and forthright," she added.

Wechsler said abstentions slow down the governing process and demonstrate a lack of leadership.

Garcia said he doesn't think a negative campaign is beneficial for District 2.

"That's the last thing our community needs right now — more negativity and division," he said.