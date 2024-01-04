District 20 legislators eye Daylight Saving Time, fuel tax, responsible spending for legislative session

Jan. 3—MITCHELL — The 2024 state legislative session gets underway next week, and District 20 lawmakers have a variety of topics they intend to focus on as legislators gather in Pierre for the 99th South Dakota Legislature, including debate on regulations for self-driving cars, prudent spending through the House Appropriations Committee and an effort to change how South Dakota deals with Daylight Saving Time.

The session officially gets underway Tuesday, Jan. 9 in Pierre.

Rep. Ben Krohmer, a Republican from Mitchell, said he already has several bills pre-filed leading up to the start of session. Included among those are bills that

concern campgrounds

and a bill that would

address drug violators when their contraband, such as fentanyl, poisons law enforcement or first responders when they handle it.

He is also sponsoring a bill that would

change the way South Dakota deals with Daylight Saving Time.

"We would stick to summer hours year-round, and it kind of goes about it in a creative way by thinking outside the box," Krohmer told the Mitchell Republic.

Federal law allows states to permanently adopt standard, or winter, time as opposed to springing forward or falling back, Krohmer said, but it does not allow states to permanently adopt Daylight Saving Time, or summer time. Krohmer said most constituents would prefer doing away with the twice-a-year time change, but they would also prefer to be permanently on summer time.

Krohmer's solution? Instead of switching times twice a year, the state would switch time zones.

"It doesn't adopt Daylight Saving Time as the permanent time standard. It reclassified our time zone. So instead of changing clocks, we change time zones," Krohmer said.

Krohmer said it sounds confusing at first, but it would accomplish the goal of no longer having to change clocks twice a year.

"It sounds a little confusing, but we'd still spring forward and fall back (but by changing time zones instead of clock settings)," Krohmer said.

Krohmer said he was sure there would be plenty of discussion on other topics as well, as there's always a lot of ground to cover during the legislative session.

"I'm sure there will be all kinds of interesting things that come up, never know what can happen during session," Krohmer said.

District 20 is made up of portions of Davison, Jerauld, Miner and Sanborn counties.

Rep. Lance Koth, a Republican from Mitchell, said he isn't so much planning to introduce bills at the legislative session this year as much as to work on spending through his work on the House Committee on Appropriations and the Joint Committee on Appropriations.

He may help sponsor a few bills, but there is important work to be done with those two groups.

"I have nothing that I'm planning to introduce, I may help sponsor some bills, however my time will be spent with the appropriations committee. The thing we want to accomplish as a group is we want to keep our state fiscally responsible," Koth said.

Koth, a retired banker, said prudent spending will be as important as ever with a forecast indicating a potential economic downturn, which could put a dent in estimated sales tax revenue.

Then there is education, which Koth said continues to be "part of the puzzle." He expects the South Dakota Board of Regents to be part of the spending discussion, with questions like whether or not to raise tuition at state educational institutions likely to be front and center.

The new proposed state penitentiary will also be up for discussion. Any new construction will likely be expensive, but a new facility is needed badly, he said. His plan is to break down what is needed, what it will cost and then how to pay for it.

"But the big elephant in the room will be the penitentiary. What's the plan there?" Koth said. "We toured the pen, and it's old and antiquated, out-of-date. It does not serve as it used to. It's rather depressing, as it was built when we would cage up inmates. In appropriations we'll concentrate on the funding piece of (replacing it)."

Sen. Josh Klumb, another Republican from Mitchell, said he was not currently carrying any legislation for the 2024 session but he does have an area that he will be watching closely.

Through his work with the South Dakota Department of Transportation through the Senate Transportation Committee, he expects a great deal of discussion on the increasing emergence of electric and self-driving automobiles.

"I'm working with the South Dakota Department of Transportation and looking at what might be coming — instead of fuel tax (revenue), what will be funding our roads?" Klumb said.

With automobile fuel efficiency improving and use of electric vehicles growing, income through the state fuel tax is expected to dip. State roads are at least partially funded by the state fuel tax, and with less fuel being purchased, it means less money in state coffers for road upkeep, even though the traffic is not expected to lessen.

"As vehicles become more efficient and electric, people aren't buying gas, but they're still using the roads. How are we going to fund our roads?" Klumb said. "And it's not just a South Dakota problem, it's a nationwide problem."

Self-driving vehicles and what laws are needed to govern them is also expected to be a popular topic.

He said he did not necessarily expect any specific legislation on the topics to emerge during the session, but brainstorming topics like these is important to staying as far in front of the curve as possible.

"We're trying to be forward-thinking in that area, and things are changing faster than the legislature is, believe it or not," Klumb said. "A lot of times technology will definitely outpace our laws, but the South Dakota Department of Transportation is really good at looking forward to those things."

While the three District 20 legislators prepare for the 99th South Dakota Legislature, at least two of them will be doing so with the impression it will be their last session in office. Both Koth and Klumb are in the last year of their term and said they don't plan to run for re-election.

Koth, 79, is looking to spend more time with his family in retirement, and Klumb, 39, and his wife just welcomed a new baby into their family, which he said will take up the time he now uses to focus on state issues.

Krohmer, 38, who is in his first term in the legislature, however, said he was leaning toward another term.

"I think I will, I'm planning on it. I've enjoyed it so far and it's been very rewarding serving the community and representing our district," Krohmer said.