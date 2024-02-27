District 4 seat officially declared vacant
During the Chula Vista Council meeting on Tuesday night, the council declared the District 4 seat as vacant. Andrea Cardenas was formerly appointed for the seat prior to her stepping down.
During the Chula Vista Council meeting on Tuesday night, the council declared the District 4 seat as vacant. Andrea Cardenas was formerly appointed for the seat prior to her stepping down.
"The absolute worst call of the season."
Clark aired his contract grievances and reportedly has a new deal.
The memory foam is 'soft, but not squishy,' giving the pillow 'just enough bounce,' said a shopper.
An interview on the podcast "Social Proof" opened up a conversation about what the "bare minimum" is for a healthy relationship.
Over 12,000 shoppers are flying high over this clever gadget that takes up barely any space in your bag.
Chris Paul hasn’t played since he fractured his hand on Jan. 5.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump ask Judge Scott McAffee to allow cell phone records to be used in his decision of whether to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wilis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade from the Georgia election interference case.
For the second time in a few weeks, Republican voters in an early presidential primary contest state are faced with having two elections in the space of a few days.
UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare subsidiary is expected to have a "material update" as early as Tuesday following a major ransomware attack that's now on its fifth straight day and stalling care around the country.
The next-gen Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door shown in these spy photos appear to be an EV with styling based on the Vision AMG concept car.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus is back with everything you need to know for Week 18. It's time to load up The Playlist!
Dalton Del Don audits the pitching landscape, identifying underrated and overrated arms this fantasy baseball draft season.
Today, KKR added to that growing total when it announced it was going to acquire Broadcom’s end user computing business for $4 billion. You may recall that Broadcom spent $61 billion to buy VMware last year and has been looking to recoup some of the high price tag ever since. Almost immediately, Broadcom began slashing costs, starting with laying off over 2,000 VMware employees, just a week after the deal was official.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Doc Rivers returned to Philly for the first time since they fired him, but he got the last laugh as his Bucks stuffed the Sixers.
See why over 16,000 Amazon shoppers are going bonkers for this tool.
Trump notched another primary victory, but Haley was clear that she would continue her campaign.
Next up: Michigan's primary on Feb. 27.
X is slowly rolling out audio and video calling to users that don't pay for its premium subscription service that's formerly known as Twitter Blue.