🌱 District 97 Schools Go Remote + Forest Park Shootings

First, today's weather: A snow shower; breezy, colder. High: 32 Low: 23.

Here are the top 5 stories in Oak Park-River Forest today:

1. Elementary School District 97 shifted to remote learning yesterday after more than 10 percent of staff were absent. The district also says a record number of student COVID-19 cases led to the “adaptive pause.” In-person instruction is expected to resume Tuesday. (D97)

2. Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins issued a video statement Tuesday after three shootings occurred in the village in a single day. “The police department has determined that all three shootings arose out of a very particular dispute,” Hoskins said. (Forest Park Review)

3. A COVID-19 booster clinic will be held tomorrow at the Oak Park and River Forest High School fieldhouse. Appointments are still available. The CDC guidelines say all vaccinated people older than 12 years old should get a booster shot. (IDPH)

4. The Village Board officially approved a project to bring a Holiday Inn Express and Suites to Oak Park. Developers plan to convert the office building at 1140 Lake Street into a 68-room hotel. (Wednesday Journal)

5. The life of Betty White will be celebrated tomorrow in Oak Park, with an outdoor ceremony and special promotions at local businesses. Live music, birthday cake and a pet adoption event are on the schedule to honor the late comic actress, who was born in Oak Park in 1922. Growing Community Media will begin festivities at Lake Theatre at 10 a.m. (Wednesday Journal)

Today in Oak Park-River Forest:

The OPRF Chamber Women in Business Affinity Group meets. (9 a.m.)

Trailside Museum hosts a bird-painting workshop. (1 p.m.)

“Greasy Gravy Happy Hour” at FitzGeralds . (5 p.m.)

Kadampa Center hosts a “Big Question” meditation. (6:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

The River Forest Public Library is closed today for a staff in-service. ( RFPL )

First United Methodist Church is shifting to virtual services amid the omicron surge. ( First United )

Tomorrow is the final day to recycle holiday lights at River Forest Village Hall. ( VRF )

Dominican University will host an “Among the Stars” information session for prospective students today. (DU)

Events:

What No One is Telling You Free Final Resting/Funeral/Cremation Webinar- Friday Jan 14, 5 pm CST (January 14)

Job listings:

Public Health Program Coordinator / Analyst (Details)

Thanks for reading the OPRF Daily! Have a safe and healthy weekend.

