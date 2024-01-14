District attorney: Arnold shooting victim was 1 of 3 people who broke into Fourth Avenue home

Jan. 13—A Pittsburgh man who was shot and killed Friday night was one of three people who police said broke into an Arnold home just before the shooting took place.

Allen L. Austin Jr., 29, was pronounced dead after being found about 6 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Cherry Alley, authorities said.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Austin was one of three people who broke into a home in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue before being confronted by the homeowner, Malique J. Black, 25.

Black fired a gun, striking Austin in the torso, Ziccarelli wrote.

Following an investigation, Ziccarelli said, Black faces charges.

Black was charged with receiving stolen property, drug possession, illegal possession of a firearm and having drug paraphernalia. He was denied bail and taken to the Westmoreland County jail. He faces a Jan. 25 hearing before New Kensington District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.

Online court records do not include any charges against Black related to the shooting.

Black has three active cases in Westmoreland County Court. They include a host of drug charges stemming from a July 2022 police raid in which he was arrested alongside his brother, Tresean Black, at the Fourth Avenue residence. At the house, police say they found nearly 15 pounds of marijuana along with crack cocaine, guns and evidence of a drug-dealing operation.

Ziccarelli's release did not say what happened to the other two home invaders or whether their identities are known. Attempts to reach her for further information were not successful.

Austin was sentenced to more than six years in prison in 2015, following a guilty plea to an April 2014 armed robbery at a Crawford County convenience store. He was released from parole in February 2021, according to court records.

Detectives from Westmoreland County and Arnold police are investigating.

