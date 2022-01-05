District attorney asks for more information on Christmas Eve killing, releases suspect

The Tulare man arrested on Dec. 30 after being accused of killing another man in downtown Visalia on Christmas Eve was released from jail after the Tulare County District Attorney's office requested more information about the death.

“We have not yet been provided with the necessary information to make a decision regarding possible criminal charges,” Supervising Deputy District Attorney Jessica Weatherly said. “Most importantly, we have not received any medical records from Kaweah Health Medical Facility or the formal autopsy findings. As we have stated before, our burden of proof requires that we have all necessary information with sufficient time to analyze it before we make a filing decision.”

Initial reports that the victim, 21-year-old Nicholas Moll, was attacked by a group of people while he was walking on Main Street in downtown Visalia were inaccurate, Weatherly said.

According to submitted reports, Moll suffered a single punch to the head, Weatherly said. Witnesses reported Moll fell, hitting his head on the street. He was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he died on Dec. 30.

On the same day, police arrested Joshua Portillo, 22, of Tulare, on suspicion of homicide for the Christmas Eve incident.

Moll, a junior at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, graduated from Central Valley Christian High School. A celebration of Moll's life is at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Central Valley Christian School Chapel, 5600 West Tulare Avenue.

The DA's office will update the public when a filing decision is made in Moll's death, Weatherly said.

