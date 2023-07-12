District Attorney: Augusta pimp sentenced to 35 years in prison

An Augusta man was recently convicted of shooting and paralyzing a woman in 2019.

Joshua Blockett, 29, was found guilty of aggravated assault and weapons charges in relation to the incident. Judge John Flythe sentenced Blockett to 35 years in prison.

On Sept. 13, 2019, the victim was in a motel room on Molly Pond Road with Blockett when he shot her in the abdomen, according to a news release from the Augusta District Attorney's Office. She was paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the injury.

The DA's office said Blockett was a pimp and dealer affiliated with a local gang, according to the release. They said the victim did not want to prosecute and tried to "cover up" for Blockett.

