District attorney chides Ross Park Mall for lack of security cameras after gunfire erupts over weekend

Jun. 1—The Allegheny County district attorney says the owners of Ross Park Mall could do more to help prevent incidents like the fight Saturday that led to gunfire if security cameras were installed.

"The best deterrent to criminal activity is knowing that you'll be seen and subsequently knowing that you'll be caught," District Attorney Stephen Zappala told the Trib in an email Tuesday. "I have asked (mall owners) Simon Properties to do what I believe is the right thing by installing cameras, and they have told me no."

The mall's manager did not respond to telephone messages seeking comment.

The public relations director for the company's corporate offices in Indianapolis was not available for comment.

Two teenagers involved in the May 29 fight have been charged with illegally possessing firearms and other related crimes, according to authorities.

The fight, involving as many as six people on the mall's second floor near Guest Services, was reported about 4:30 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911.

The mall was placed on lockdown, and shoppers were escorted to safety as SWAT officers swarmed the building.

Three guns were recovered by police. No injuries were reported.

Ross police Detective Brian Kohlhepp said witnesses told investigators that they saw guns pulled during the fight and heard gunshots.

Kohlhepp said two 17-year-old males were taken into custody and transported to Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.

They are being charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a person younger than 21 along with other gun-related crimes and charges connected to the incident, the detective said.

The teens, however, won't be charged with firing the guns because none of the witnesses saw the firearms being discharged.

The detective said piecing together what happened is difficult because of the lack of security cameras at the mall, forcing investigators to rely on snippets of video captured on cellphones as shoppers fled from the scene.

"We're still investigating and hope a witness will come forward who actually saw the guns being fired so we can add that charge," Kohlhepp said. "Despite numerous attempts by our department to convince Simon Properties to put cameras in the mall, they have continually refused to do that."

Information about the incident can be reported directly to Ross police at 412-931-9070.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.