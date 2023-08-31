District attorney determines Santa Fe police justified in shooting man in May

Aug. 30—District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has determined two Santa Fe police officers were justified when they shot and killed an armed man near his condominium complex in May.

"All officers acted reasonably in response to an immediate threat to their and their fellow officers' safety," Carmack-Altwies wrote in a letter published Tuesday.

Six police officers arrived at Los Arroyos Compound Condominiums on May 12 in response to a call for a welfare check for resident John Eames, 77, who had a handgun on him and was described as suicidal by a neighbor. Sgt. Ryan Alire-Maez and Officer Julian Norris each fired two rounds at Eames in a nearby arroyo after officers said he reached for a pocket where the handgun was. Eames died in the hospital several weeks later.

"Officers tried over and over again to engage with and deescalate Mr. Eames, and to assure him that they were there to help him," Carmack-Altwies wrote, adding Alire-Maez, in particular, had tried to get Eames to comply. "All officers were hoping to use non-lethal force to ensure Eames' compliance and officer safety, but that was rendered impossible [by] Eames' continual noncompliance and reaching for his gun several times."

Carmack-Altwies said she made the determination after reviewing records from an investigation by New Mexico State Police, including reports, body camera footage, crime scene photos and a forensic report from the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The "crux of the issue" Carmack-Altwies wrote, was whether the two officers who shot Eames believed he threatened them or the other officers on scene with "serious physical harm or deadly force."

State police interviewed the six city police officers who were present during the shooting. That included one member of the city's Alternative Response Unit, which is a team designed to respond to mental health crises. However, police officials have said that team of social workers and medical professionals is not deployed in cases where someone wielding a weapon is threatening suicide or violence.

Officers who were present during the incident said Eames was walking through the arroyo with the gun "dangling" out of his pocket, and that he reached toward it right before two officers shot him.

Each of the six officers were placed on administrative leave following the shooting, but all were cleared to return to work in July.

Alire-Maez and Norris each fired at Eames, striking him in the lower back, left leg and in each wrist. The bullet that entered his back also fractured his pelvis, and Eames' left leg was later amputated due to that wound.

Another officer, David Gallegos, fired a beanbag round at Eames concurrently with the lethal rounds.

Alire-Maez is a trained crisis negotiator for the department, but police Chief Paul Joye told The New Mexican recently the sergeant was responding as part of his regular patrol duties and the department made no requests for particular teams or personnel for the call that involved Eames.

Carmack-Altwies maintains an internal policy for her office to complete reviews of shootings by police officers and issue determinations 45 days after receiving complete case files from the investigation of each incident. The self-imposed deadline was relaxed from a former goal of 30 days.