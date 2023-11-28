District attorney dismisses charges for couple seen in viral Charlotte arrest

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office has dismissed charges against a man and woman who were arrested in a viral incident this month outside of a Steele Creek Bojangles.

Both Christina Pierre and Anthony Lee no longer face charges, attorney Lauren Newton and district attorney spokesperson Mike Stolp confirmed to The Charlotte Observer.

The charges were dismissed Tuesday afternoon, both said.

Pierre and Lee were smoking marijuana at a bus stop when police first came upon them, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A bystander’s video that showed part of Pierre’s arrest went viral. It showed police officer Vincent Pistone repeatedly hitting her. Those were “compliance strikes,” CMPD said in a statement after the video began circulating online.

“After consideration of the body-worn camera evidence and the various recorded accounts of police and civilian witnesses present, based on the totality of the circumstances, the State does not have a reasonable likelihood of success at any potential trial on this matter,” Pierre’s dismissal, signed by prosecutor Sheena Gatehouse, says.

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather declined to comment further on the dismissals.