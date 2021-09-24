District Attorney explains deferred sentences, expungement

Sep. 24—Defendants who receive deferred sentences could file to have their cases expunged, showing the charges never existed.

A deferred sentence is one that is delayed until after the defendant has completed a period of probation. That can include the stipulations of paying court costs and fines, performing community service, not committing any new crimes, attending classes, and passing drug and alcohol screenings.

"Deferred sentences are generally only given for non-violent first time offender misdemeanor and felony cases," said District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp.

Prosecutors say there are three things they take into consideration when determining who is eligible for a deferred sentence.

"The only time a deferred is recommended as a sentence is [when] individuals who have no criminal history, or no criminal history for ten years, and that the crime is non-violent, or the person is a first time offender," said Thorp.

For example, if an 18-year-old is charged with his first felony, the chances of getting a deferred sentence are high, unless it's a severe crime.

Depending on the crime, a deferred sentence can range from days, to months, to years. If the defendant meets the requirements, a judge may throw out the sentence and plea altogether, which clears the incident from the perpetrator's record — an expungement of records.

"However, a person who has had a deferred as a misdemeanor can still have an opportunity for a deferred for a felony and vice versa," said Thorp.

According to state statutes, when the defendant's record is expunged, all references to his or her name are deleted from a docket sheet; the public index of the filing of the charge is expunged by deletion, mark-out or obliteration; and the court clerk keeps a separate confidential index of case numbers and names of defendants that have been expunged.

An expungement does not mean an internet search won't pull up the original crime if it was reported on the website of a newspaper, TV or radio station, or internet news site.

Some media outlets will clarify that the record has been expunged, upon request, but rarely will they remove the original charge.

The following are among the deferred sentences ordered in 2021 thus far.

