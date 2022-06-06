District Attorney: investigators close to solving years-old murder case of Aliquippa Marine vet

It’s been six years since Sjavante Gilliam was murdered and still no arrests have been made.

However, the Beaver County district attorney, Dave Lozier, just told Channel 11 they are very close to solving this case.

“We think we are on the cusp of breaking this and we invite anyone to help us to give closure to the community, closure to the family,” said Lozier.

Last week marked six years since 28-year-old Gilliam was killed by being shot in the head, according to Aliquippa police.

Officers found Gilliam dead on the sidewalk along McMinn Street the morning of June 1, 2016.

He was a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran with a stellar career and a former star on the Aliquippa football team.

“He stayed in the weight room, a very hard worker. He was very well liked and very well respected and he went about his business the right way,” said Aliquippa head football coach, Mike Warfield.

Mike Warfield coached Gilliam in high school when he was the quarterback coach. He said his nickname was “Gill”. Warfield was devastated when he was killed.

“It was totally shocking to me. I was hurt for him and his kids and his family. He was such a good person. He was a good role model for the kids,” said Warfield. “Everyone was hurt in the community. Everyone is still hurt in the community because nothing has yet to be done.”

His murder remains unsolved. Investigators say Gilliam was last seen at the main street bar five hours before his body was discovered. His car was at the scene but there were no immediate witnesses.

In hope of solving this case and bringing justice to his family, the Beaver County Crime Solvers and PA Crime Stoppers are offering a combined $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in Gilliam’s homicide.

“This has been a heavily investigated case for six years. We think we are very close and because it’s the sixth anniversary and we are so close, we wanted to put out an extra incentive. You never know if that extra piece of information someone may provide that can be the final key to actually make an arrest,” said Lozier.

Story continues

The extra reward will expire on June 10 and will go back to being $5,000. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or Crime Solvers at 724-774-2000 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

TRENDING NOW:

Homicide detectives at scene of incident in Harmar Township Cheeky Prince Louis acts out during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pageant Woman dies in fiery crash after fleeing State Police in Armstrong County VIDEO: House catches fire in Bethel Park DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts