District Attorney: Judge should decide fate of Councilwoman Nettie Davis in criminal trial

Jun. 3—TUPELO — A local prosecutor wants a state judge to be the sole person to decide if a Tupelo councilwoman committed a crime and should be removed from office over allegations that she violated state election laws.

District Attorney John Weddle recently filed a motion for a "non-jury trial setting," in the pending criminal case against Councilwoman Nettie Davis. Weddle's motion would ask Circuit Judge Paul Funderburk to decide if Davis is guilty, rather than a jury.

To justify his motion, Weddle, a Republican, said federal courts have found that criminal defendants are only guaranteed a jury trial if they're accused of committing a crime that carries a prison sentence of more than six months.

If convicted, Davis, a Democrat, would not serve any jail time, but she could be removed from office.

"Removal from office is not a factor in determining whether an offense is a 'serious offense' under the U.S. Constitution," Weddle wrote.

Davis, through her attorney, Jim Waide, opposed the motion by citing provisions from the Mississippi Constitution that guarantees criminal defendants a right to a jury trial "in all prosecutions by indictment."

Davis was indicted in October on charges of violating election laws and has pleaded not guilty.

Matt Steffy, a Mississippi College law professor, told the Daily Journal that the district attorney's motion is likely a sign that Weddle believes a conviction would be easier to gain from a bench trial rather than a jury trial.

"The DA can choose this strategic maneuver because there's no jail or prison time involved," Steffey said. "Because of that, the prosecutor can go forward with whatever he thinks is the friendliest manner to his case."

Davis is accused of violating a Mississippi statute that makes it illegal for anyone to "put up or in any way offer any prize, cash award or other item of value to be raffled, drawn for, played for or contested for in order to encourage a person to vote or to refrain from voting in any election."

The charges against Davis stem from comments she made at a political rally before Tupelo municipal elections in 2021. She said cash prizes would be awarded to people who voted in the upcoming elections.

After Davis' comments began circulating online, Weddle said he was investigated to see if the councilwoman had violated state laws. The raffle never took place, though, according to multiple people who attended the rally.

Steffey said he found it surprising that a district attorney is continuing to devote taxpayer resources toward the prosecution of an elected official, especially when the actual raffle never occurred. Instead, Steffey said this case has the hint of political motivation.

"It is difficult for me to imagine the prosecutor doing this to a political ally," Steffey said.

Judge Funderburk has scheduled a hearing on pending motions to take place in Lee County in July.

