District Attorney’s Office assisting in search of missing McFarland man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Office of the Kern County District Attorney and McFarland Police Department are asking for continued support with the suspicious disappearance of a man.

Oscar Oliva has been reported missing since April 2021 and Kern County officials are still searching for the man as of Feb. 2024.

Back in 2021, Oliva was last seen near the 200 block of San Lucas Street. Oliva is described as 5 feet, 10 inches, weighing about 170 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee with a mustache.

Oliva was wearing plaid shorts, a black ballcap with a mural on it, black shirt with a mural, white shoes and white socks, according to police.

The Office of the Kern County District Attorney has officially labeled this case as a suspicious disappearance.

If you have any information, please contact the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

