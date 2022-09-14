District attorney’s office charges man with murder in slaying at east Fort Worth store

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office has charged a 31-year-old man with murder in a July shooting death at a gas station and convenience store in east Fort Worth.

Ghaith Aljallad shot Iyad Khalifah dead on July 25 at the Conoco in the 4100 block of Meadowbrook Drive, prosecutors allege. Khalifah, who was 45, died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Fort Worth Police Department Homicide Unit did not respond to a request for a copy of the arrest warrant affidavit in the case, and the police department did not release a motive for the killing.

Police arrested Aljallad on Aug. 29. Prosecutors charged him on Sept. 8, and the case is to be handled in the 213th District Court in Tarrant County.