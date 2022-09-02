District Attorney’s Office will not seek death penalty in CATS deadly road rage shooting

The District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that it will not be seeking the death penalty against a man accused of fatally shooting a CATS bus driver in February.

The announcement was made Thursday.

Dru Darian Thavychith, 21, has been charged with murder after allegedly opening fire on a Charlotte Area Transit System bus on Feb. 11.

Bus driver Ethan Rivera, 41, was struck by gunfire. He died the following day.

The DA’s office did not disclose why this decision was made.

