District attorney reacts to Alec Baldwin after he claims it's ‘unlikely’ he'll be charged in ‘Rust’ shooting

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies countered actor Alec Baldwin's claim that he's in the clear with respect to criminal charges over his involvement in the deadly shooting on the set of "Rust."

Baldwin made the claim during his first sit-down interview about what happened before a revolver fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

The actor said he'd been in touch with people who assured him it was "highly unlikely" he would face criminal charges.

But Carmack-Altwies says no one who handled guns on the movie set has been cleared of criminal culpability.

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies claimed "everyone involved" in the handling of the guns on the set of ‘Rust’ could be criminally culpable for the death of Halyna Hutchins. Photo by Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images

"Everyone involved in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected, and it appears that certain actions and inactions contributed to this outcome," Carmack-Altwies told TMZ.

"Once I have had the opportunity to review the complete investigation, certain individuals may be criminally culpable for his/her actions and/or inactions on the set of Rust," she added.

The "30 Rock" actor revealed he had been holding the gun when it went off but maintained he didn't pull the trigger. Instead, Baldwin claimed he had pulled the hammer of the gun back as far it would go and then released it. When the hammer released, the gun fired, Baldwin said during Thursday night's interview.

Carmack-Altwies' comment comes after Alec Baldwin claimed he had spoken with people who had assured him it was ‘highly unlikely’ he would be charged. Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department said it is awaiting results from the FBI that would shed light on how the gun fired.

"Guns don't just go off," Sheriff Adan Mendoza told Fox News Digital. "So whatever needs to happen to manipulate the firearm, he did that, and it was in his hands."

Baldwin made the claim during his first sit-down interview following the deadly incident. Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic

Authorities have said Baldwin was told the gun was safe to handle but continue to investigate how a live round wound up in the weapon.

Investigators have described "some complacency" in how weapons were handled on the "Rust" set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed amid independent lawsuits concerning liability in the fatal shooting.

