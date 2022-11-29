District attorney revamps second chance program for non-violent offenders

Some non-violent offenders in Tuscaloosa County are getting a second chance and that is a good thing, according to District Attorney Hays Webb.

The DA's office has revamped the Second Chance program, which is primarily designed to give first-time offenders in some drug and theft cases a chance to complete the program and have their charges dismissed. The program has taken in more than 140 people since being relaunched at the first of this year and has 13 who have completed it.

"Diversion programs are commonplace throughout the state and the nation. What diversion programs do is they allow defendants charged with crimes, misdemeanor or felony crimes, to successfully complete some obligations or requirements and thereafter to have their charge dismissed. That’s standard," Webb said.

Though the idea for such programs is almost universal, Webb said their relaunched program has significant benefits for the community, the victims, the perpetrators and the criminal justice system as a whole. The Second Chance program was launched in 2016 just before Webb took office and was itself a successor to previous programs that stretched back to the 1990s.

Webb said his program is unique in that it is self-sufficient with the program participants fully paying for the program and with no funding coming from his department or from the local governments.

Tuscaloosa area law enforcement officers along with the NAACP and Bama Carry talk about gun violence during a press conference at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department, July 1, 2019. District Attorney Hays Webb speaks during the press event. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

"We are receiving almost no outside funding. It has to be completely self-supporting. What happens a lot of times is that there is some desire or expectation that there will be some funding internally. We barely have enough money here to pay our people, much less having the ability to pay out of our budget for the program," Webb said.

The district attorney's office does have a full-time staff member dedicated to the program and a staff attorney who spends a great deal of time working on the cases, but the program itself is fully paid for by the defendants. Webb said that many programs have the expectation that defendants will pay for such programs but few have carried through with it and become fully self-sufficient.

Story continues

"The defendants pay. They are the financial solution. I’ve never heard of a program where defendants are not supposed to pay, but what you find over time is that their payments are very hit-or-miss. Here, I really think we have established a model demonstrating it is not unreasonable to expect them to pay their costs of court and their restitution in full," Webb said.

The Second Chance program is primarily aimed at first-time offenders, but Webb said some cases do come through for a second time, depending on what they have been charged with. A typical person in the program has been charged with a property crime or a minor drug crime. Such crimes are often a Class "D" felony or a misdemeanor. People convicted of such crimes would not likely be jailed but would go on probation.

To complete the course and have the charges dismissed, a participant must pay court costs and any restitution assigned by the court as well as any other portions of the penalty for the crime, such as community service. Webb said his program is set apart because it guarantees all these conditions will be met before a charge is dismissed. The court costs must be repaid within nine months and any restitution ordered must be paid back in 30 months.

"In the old program, participants were told to pay the cost before you get done, which sometimes happened and sometimes didn’t. We say you have to pay no less than $150 per month and if you don’t pay that every month, you will be put out of the program. Interestingly, what we have found is that we have a 90-plus percent compliance with that. We have this structure that is very definite. It tells defendants exactly what their obligations are, financial and community service. If you are not doing that consistently, if you haven’t complied with any two of your obligations over time, we can put you out of the program," Webb said.

The program's goal is to help offenders not become repeat offenders or to commit crimes of a more serious nature in the future. The district attorney's office has worked closely with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama's West Alabama Works program and with Shelton State Community College to ensure the people entering the program can become productive members of the community.

The two institutions will provide job training and guaranteed job placement for people in the program who have no ability to pay because of unemployment or underemployment, which helps ensure that the fees and restitutions are all paid back. This benefits the victims of property crimes because they are assured that what was stolen from them will be repaid in full and it helps to set up a person who committed the crime for a better future. Webb said that, as far as he knew, this arrangement was completely unique in the nation.

"To me, one of the greatest things here is when we look at criminal defendants and have the ability to lift them up and show them, yes you can meet your obligations, we find that they live up to the expectations that we create and the finished product is better. We have built somebody that has looked at this hurdle, not knowing they could overcome it, and they realize they have accomplished it. They go back knowing they can accomplish goals," Webb said. "We are not seeking vengeance. We want people to succeed."

For those who complete the program, the charges against them are dropped, but there is a catch. To be in the program at all, a person must plead guilty to the crime with which they are charged. Webb said that the plea is held but not adjudicated unless a person fails or is kicked out of the program. If that happens, the charge is recorded and the person then is sentenced.

Hays Webb pumps his fist as he gets good news as he gathers with supporters at Glory Bound in Tuscaloosa Tuesday, March 1, 2016 to celebrate his win in the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's race. Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

Webb said this program was for people who the district attorney's office would not be seeking to send to jail. Webb cited auto burglaries as an instance of the type property crime that would not be eligible for this program because in many cases the burglar is attempting to steal a firearm that he or she far too often turns against someone in the community.

"An auto burglar, we would be seeking to send that person to prison. If it’s a person we would be seeking to send to prison, you are absolutely, positively not eligible for our program," Webb said.

Webb said his office is inundated with cases. Each of his prosecutors is handling over 500 felony cases. The Second Chance program alleviates some of their caseloads, enabling them to spend time on cases that would pose a public safety threat.

"We have a lot of violent offenders, a lot of repeat offenders. This program allows us to focus our resources on people who are a danger to public safety. The level of violent crime here has definitely increased. The ability of our office to focus on these violent offenders is a benefit to our community," Webb said.

At the end of the Second Chance program, those who complete the program will have the charges against them dropped and they will be given a certificate of completion. Webb says the objective is to return the defendants to life in better shape than when they entered the program.

"Our goal is to build these people up so that they become a benefit to the community," Webb said.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Tuscaloosa revamps second chance program for non-violent offenders