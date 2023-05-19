District Attorney says charges won’t be filed after lost dog shot, killed by Ambridge police officer

The Beaver County District Attorney says charges will not be filed against an Ambridge police officer who shot and killed a dog last week.

District Attorney David Lozier said his investigation found the dog became aggressive and attacked the officer.

He also said it was the local humane society who advised officers to put the dog down after it had been shot.

Lozier said surveillance video of the attack and shooting exists.

