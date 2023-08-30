District Attorney says May Santa Fe police shooting justified

Aug. 30—District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has determined two Santa Fe police officers were justified when they shot and killed an armed man near his condominium complex in May.

Carmack-Altwies published the determination in a letter Tuesday, writing "all officers acted reasonably in response to an immediate threat to their and their fellow officers' safety."

Six police officers arrived at Los Arroyos Compound Condominiums on May 12 in response to a call for a welfare check for resident John Eames, 77, who had a handgun on him and was described as suicidal by a neighbor. Sgt. Ryan Alire-Maez and Officer Julian Norris each fired two rounds at Eames in a nearby arroyo after officers said he reached for a pocket where the handgun was. Eames died in the hospital weeks later.

"Officers tried over and over again to engage with and deescalate Mr. Eames, and to assure him that they were there to help him," Carmack-Altwies wrote, adding that Alire-Maez, in particular, had tried to get Eames to comply. "All officers were hoping to use non-lethal force to ensure Eames' compliance and officer safety, but that was rendered impossible [by] Eames' continual noncompliance and reaching for his gun several times."

Carmack-Altwies said she made the determination after reviewing records from an investigation by New Mexico State Police, including reports, body camera footage, crime scene photos and a forensic report from the Office of the Medical Investigator.