District attorney says Snow murder case will have to go to grand jury

Mar. 3—CANTON — The St. Lawrence County district attorney says the Michael J. Snow murder case will have to go to a grand jury, and a plea offer can't happen until the case has been indicted.

Snow, 31, of Massena, is charged with second-degree murder. He allegedly shot and killed SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth M. Howell, 21, on Feb. 18 near the SUNY Potsdam campus. Witnesses at the scene told police they heard three shots fired from a gray four-door sedan, and they directed responding officers to the victim, who had fled a short distance on foot. She was found unconscious at 5:51 p.m., and responding officers initiated live-saving measures. She was then taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she died just before 7 p.m. that night, officials said.

"Based on my reading of the law, I think we have to have an indictment," District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said. "The case will have to go to a grand jury, regardless of how it ends up proceeding. There couldn't be a Superior Court Information."

He said the indictment is necessary because of the severity of the charge, which is punishable by up to life in prison.

Superior Court Information means the defendant waives their right to have the case go in front of a grand jury and accepts a plea deal. Mr. Pasqua added that the case hasn't been scheduled for a grand jury appearance and there has been no discussion of a plea offer.

The DA and Potsdam Police Chief Mark R. Murray urge anyone who may have information on the case or Snow, no matter how inconsequential it may seem, to come forward to investigators. New York State Police is the lead agency investigating the murder.

"Whether it's seeing this individual on that part of that day (Feb. 18), or if it's information they have in general, we certainly would be interested in knowing what that information is," Mr. Pasqua said.

"Even if they don't think it's a huge deal, we'd ask them to reach out," Mr. Murray said. "Potsdam police want to thank the public for their continued support with the ongoing investigation. We appreciate people coming forward ... we've received a lot of support from the public in various ways."

Story continues

Last week, investigators publicly circulated a flyer seeking information on Snow on the day of Ms. Howell's murder.

He may have been wearing a red Massena football letterman jacket with the number 70 on the right shoulder. Snow was driving a gray 2013 Honda Civic with New York license plate number KVE2731. The vehicle has black rims, damage to the driver's side front door and an aftermarket mirror attached to the driver's side door. Police say the rear driver's side wheel rim was packed with snow.

Investigators ask anyone who may have seen him or the vehicle to contact New York State Police at 518-873-2750 or Potsdam Village Police at 315-265-2121.