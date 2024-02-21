District Attorney seeks death penalty in Baby Ezekiel Capital Murder Case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators are calling the alleged murder of one-year-old Ezekiel Norville one of the worst cases of alleged child abuse they’ve seen in decades.

Wednesday morning, Ezekiel’s biological mother and her male friend appeared in a Lee County courtroom for an initial court appearance in the Capital Murder case. Defendants Dorothy Hight and Seth Kendrick were appointed attorneys. The Lee County District Attorney’s Office announced their intention to seek the dealt penalty and bond remains denied in the cases.

Height and Kendrick were arrested Tuesday, February 20, by Opelika Police after court documents revealed Baby Ezekiel had bruising, cuts, and burns on 95% of his lifeless body.

Investigators said earlier Thursday at 12:16 am, Opelika Police and Fire responded to a call in the 200 block of 24th Street regarding an unresponsive one-year-old male, identified as Ezekiel Norville. According to officers, they observed Hight and Kendrick, attempting CPR on the front porch.

LCDC: Hight, Kendrick

The officers took over CPR and said they noticed bruising on Ezekiel’s body. EMS continued life-saving measures at East Alabama Medical Center, where Ezekiel was pronounced dead at 12:29 am.

Investigators say they observed severe bruising, cuts, and burns covering 95% of Ezekiel’s body. According to court documents Ezekiel had bruising on his forehead, cuts/burns to his right cheek and nose, and deep-colored bruises on his stomach and chest resembling the form of fists and fingers. 1/2” circular burns were located on his chest under his cheeks and chin. Ezekiel’s buttocks, legs, and thighs showed extensive bruising, and he had a soiled diaper with dried feces. Investigators say on the back and left side of Ezekiel’s head, an oval-shaped mark resembling a belt was observed, and his genitals appeared to have a cut or burn, with severe bruising in the abdominal area.

Police say Hight and Kendrick provided statements at the Opelika Police Department, where they waived their Miranda rights. Hight claimed to have been asleep most of the day due to a migraine, stating Kendrick was trying to feed Ezekiel a bottle. Hight said she bathed Ezekiel, went back to sleep, and later woke up to Kendrick reporting Ezekiel as unresponsive. Kendrick mentioned giving Ezekiel a shower around 9:30 pm, putting him to bed, leaving for a store around 10:45 pm, and returning to find Ezekiel not breathing, prompting the 911 call.

Both Hight and Kendrick remain in currently in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on no bond. Both defendants have the opportunity to request a preliminary hearing, one hasn’t been set.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

