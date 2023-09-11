District attorney seeks to dismiss case against man who served 48 years in Oklahoma prison

The Oklahoma County district attorney is seeking to dismiss the case against a man who served 48 years in prison for a murder he has maintained he did not commit.

Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna requested Monday that the case against Glynn Simmons, 70, be dismissed, according to a news release from the DA's office. Simmons was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Carolyn Sue Rogers after a 1974 Edmond liquor store robbery.

In April of this year, the DA requested the court vacate Simmons’ judgment and sentence after a review of the case revealed that a significant police report on a suspect lineup had not been turned over to his defense attorney for trial, a potential violation of the Brady Rule.

"One of the things that I stand by very strongly is a defendant's right to a fair trial, where he has all the evidence to defend himself," Behenna said during a news conference in April. "That didn't happen here."

In July, Judge Amy Palumbo held a status hearing where she ruled that the judgment and sentence from Simmons’ murder conviction would be vacated "in the interest of justice," and the case was set for a new trial on Oct. 23.

Simmons was 22 years old when he was convicted of the murder. He spent 48 years in prison before being freed on an own recognizance bond.

Simmons has another status hearing scheduled for Sept. 20.

Simmons’ legal team, including lawyers Joe Norwood and John Coyle, could pursue further action on Simmons’ behalf, including a declaration of actual innocence, a pardon from the governor, or redress for the decades he was behind bars.

“We’re looking at ways to get him remuneration, of course, for all of the time he’s been wrongfully imprisoned, and hopefully we can find an avenue that makes that viable,” Coyle told The Oklahoman.

Coyle also said, as of Monday, the state has not yet offered a declaration of innocence for Simmons, but that his legal team are working toward it, “now that the main goal of seeing him free” has been achieved.

“I’m almost at a loss for words today because of the value of this man and his freedom, his continued freedom now after all of this time,” Coyle said Monday.

Coyle said he was overjoyed to hear of Behenna’s request for dismissal, adding that Simmons had “been very gracious” in the past year he had been representing him.

“There never really was any real evidence,” Coyle told The Oklahoman. “Just being a Black kid in the wrong place at the wrong time. Oklahoma’s changed a lot since (the 1970s), but in many ways it’s the same.”

DA cites lack of physical evidence, victim availability in dismissal reasoning

In determining whether to pursue the case against Simmons again, Behenna said "the state would not be able to meet its burden at trial and prove beyond a reasonable doubt" that Simmons was responsible for the murder, a spokeswoman wrote. The reasons cited in the news release include:

There is no longer any physical evidence.

The detectives who originally investigated the case are either unavailable or dead.

One of the victims who originally survived is now dead.

Although she was certain of her identification, the other surviving victim is unavailable.

Simmons' attorneys allege that an alternate suspect was identified in one of the lineups.

Simmons

A customer, Belinda Sue Brown, has continued to say she identified the correct man. She was shot in the head during the robbery, but she survived and recovered.

"This is not a case where there is new evidence of factual innocence," Behenna said in April. "There's not new DNA evidence. There's not a witness that has recanted their testimony."

Don Roberts also was convicted of Rogers’ murder. At the time, both men received the death penalty, but their sentences were modified to life in prison after a 1977 U.S. Supreme Court decision. Roberts was released on parole in 2008.

Behenna took office in January. She stepped down as executive director of the Innocence Project in Oklahoma last year to campaign.

Advocates: Step in the right direction, but still a long road ahead

Advocates of Simmons' innocence believe Behenna's dismissal of the charges is a step in the right direction, but acknowledge that a long road lies ahead in clearing his name and reintegrating into society.

“I was in prison for 48 years, 5 months and 13 days, and they let me out with nothing — I have absolutely nothing,” Simmons told The Oklahoman. “I might as well be in prison if I ain’t got the money to sustain myself.”

Simmons started a GoFundMe campaign, citing needs with food, clothing, shelter, transportation and medical assistance, as he now has cancer. Supporters of Simmons, including the anti-capital punishment group Death Penalty Action, have widely shared it.

Since the fundraiser was started in early August, it has raised more than $13,000.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Abraham Bonowitz, co-founder of Death Penalty Action, applauded the DA’s announcement, saying that Simmons’ “long nightmare” was finally over.

“It’s cases like this that should give us all pause about continuing executions in Oklahoma,” Bonowitz said. “After nearly five decades of wrongful incarceration, including several years facing execution, this man has nothing, so we’re inviting the public to help give him a running start while he waits for his formal exoneration and whatever compensation might eventually come from the state.”

Glynn Simmons walks into court on April 18 at the Oklahoma County Courthouse.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma DA seeks to dismiss case against Glynn Simmons