District Attorney: Seventh and final suspect in New Kensington homicide arrested

Police have arrested the last person they believe to be involved in a murder of a man in New Kensington.

16-year-old Da’Monte Brooks was arrested at a home in Dunbar Township in Fayette County, the Westmoreland County district attorney’s office said.

The investigation began after Jason Raiford was shot and killed at an apartment complex in New Kensington in July.

Authorities identified seven teens they said were suspects in the homicide.

Brooks was the last of the seven suspects wanted.

“Pennsylvania State Police and the Fugitive Task Force apprehended Da’Montae Brooks in a residence in Dunbar Township, Fayette County. Thank you to all law enforcement officers and agencies involved in this investigation and apprehension,” said Westmoreland County district attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.

