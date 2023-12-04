District Attorney Stacey Jackson takes medical leave from Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit

Stacey Jackson, District Attorney for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, has taken medical leave, according to court documents.

Jackson filed for medical leave on Nov. 27 which will last until Dec. 31, according to a news release.

“Mr. Jackson is taking this time to treat and recover from an illness. Out of respect for Mr. Jackson’s privacy and medical confidentiality law, the office will not comment further on his illness,” the statement said.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly has been made acting DA during Jackson’s leave.

“District Attorney Jackson has worked hard over the past 18 months to rebuild an office that was understaffed and overworked when he took office. My goal is to keep doing that work until he returns,” Kelly said in a statement.

Jackson was sworn in as District Attorney in May 2022 after being appointed by Governor Brian Kemp. Jackson became DA after former DA Mark Jones resigned after pleading guilty to misconduct in office.

“The unique thing about this position is, see, I’m from here. I grew up here,” Jackson told the Ledger-Enquirer. “I chose to make this my home and to practice here. I care about the community.”