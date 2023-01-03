New district attorney takes office

Jan. 3—LEWISTON — Neil McLean was sworn in Monday as the new district attorney for Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.

The formal ceremony took place in the Androscoggin County commissioners' meeting room on the second floor of the Androscoggin County Courthouse.

McLean was joined by family members and friends.

A Republican from Turner, McLean defeated Democrat Edward Rabasco of Poland for a four-year term in the November general election.

McLean has worked for more than two years in the Lewiston office, currently prosecuting felony crimes brought by police in Lewiston and Auburn as well as some brought by Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office for felony crimes allegedly committed in some surrounding towns.

McLean has served as a state prosecutor in Maine for the past 15 years. He was appointed deputy district attorney earlier this year.

Former District Attorney Andrew Robinson's departure earlier this year triggered the open seat.

Robinson, a Democrat, was tapped by Gov. Janet Mills to fill a vacancy on the Maine District Court bench.

Acting District Attorney Alexandra Winter, who has served as an assistant district attorney in South Paris, was appointed to head up the office until the winner of the November election was sworn in.

Winter is expected to continue working out of the Lewiston Office handling Lewiston felonies, except for sexual and domestic violence cases.

Katherine Bozeman, an assistant district attorney who prosecutes sexual and domestic violence cases for the office, will become deputy district attorney at a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Tuesday morning at the District Attorney's Office on Lisbon Street in Lewiston.

Twelve assistant district attorneys working out of that office as well as Franklin and Oxford county offices will be sworn in at the same time.

McLean enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1988, serving with the 101st Airborne Division. He saw active duty in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. For the past 15 years, he has served as a prosecutor in three Maine districts as well as in the Attorney General's Office.

He's married and has four children.