District attorney urges governor to reverse parole for Santa Maria teen's killer

Dec. 23—San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow is speaking out against the early release of a Nipomo man convicted of killing a Santa Maria teenager, urging Gov. Gavin Newsom in a letter written Tuesday to reverse a parole board's decision following a hearing in November.

Dow is asking Newsom to reverse a decision by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole Board to grant the release of 32-year-old Jason Greenwell, who was found guilty of the second-degree murder of 15-year-old Dystiny Myers after taking a deal with prosecutors during his 2013 trial.

As part of the deal, Greenwell was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison but had only served 11 years when he was granted parole after a hearing by a two-person panel on Nov. 18, according to Dow. Myers' family and a District Attorney's Office representative attended the hearing.

Board decisions are finalized within 120 days of the hearing date and, once final, are subject to review by the governor for 30 days, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

"Allowing a child murderer to be paroled before serving his full and just sentence is the wrong message to send to Californians," Dow said. "We will continue advocating for Dystiny's family and the safety of our community by urging the governor to reverse this reckless decision."

As a reason for Greenwell's release, Dow cited Proposition 57, which voters passed in 2016 and gives individuals convicted of violent crimes, including murder, a 33% reduction in their sentences.

Before voters approved the proposition, convicted murderers were not eligible to receive "good time" credits counted toward their sentences, according to Dow. Greenwell would have had to serve a full 15 years before being considered for parole, Dow added.

Greenwell was one of five defendants convicted in the death of Myers, who was beaten and killed in Nipomo, buried in a shallow grave near Santa Margarita and set on fire before her killers fled the scene, according to Dow. Myers' body was discovered on Sept. 26, 2010.

The other four defendants include Ty Michael Hill, Frank Jacob York and Rhonda Wisto, who are serving sentences of life without the possibility of parole; and Cody Miller, who committed suicide while in prison in June 2016.

"When the voters approved of Proposition 57, they did not expect that it would allow a child murderer to be released early from prison," Dow said.

A copy of Dow's letter can be read at slocounty.ca.gov.