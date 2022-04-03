District attorney: Woman in custody following Hornerstown homicide

Apr. 3—A Hornerstown woman was in custody Sunday, charged with killing a man in a Horner Street shooting, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.

Police were called to the 600 block of Horner Street in the city just before 1 a.m. to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, he said.

The man was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, but pronounced dead on arrival.

Arlaya Morris, 40, of Johnstown, was taken into custody at 3 a.m., Neugebauer said.

Neugebauer credited community members for stepping forward and providing information that led to a quick arrest.

"When citizens work with Police our neighborhoods are safer," he said.

Neugebauer credited Johnstown Police, including patrol and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, for a "rapid and effective response" to the incident.

"Thanks to their efforts, there is no further danger to the community," he said.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees ruled the death a homicide early Sunday.

Neugebauer said the shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Johnstown Police Department.

Morris, of age of the 700 block of Ash Street, faces one count of general criminal homicide, two counts of felony Aggravated Assault, one count of felony Person not to Possess a Firearm, and one felony count of Firearms not to be Carried Without a License.

She was lodged in Cambria County Prison early Sunday awaiting arraignment.

The Cambria County Coroner's Office had not yet released the identity of the gunshot victim. Lees said additional information will be released following an autopsy Sunday afternoon.