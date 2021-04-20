District Attorney's Office commemorates National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Apr. 20—VALDOSTA, Ga. — District Attorney Brad Shealy and the Office of the District Attorney of the Southern Judicial Circuit reminded the community and circuit that the week of April 18-24, 2021, is National Crime Victims' Right Week (NCVRW).

Due to COVID, no public events to raise awareness about crime victims' issues and rights will be held, according to a press release from Shealy's office.

"The community still needs to be aware that despite COVID and the closing of our judicial system, crime still occurs and more of our fellow citizens become victims," the press release said.

"The faces of crime victims are those of our family, friends, neighbors, and community members," it said. "According to the most recent National Crime Victimization Survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 1.2 million people were victims of violent crime excluding simple assault in 2019, a significant decrease from the year before. Now is the time to redouble our efforts so that victimization continues to decline and fewer and fewer residents of our circuit become victims of crime."

The Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities throughout the country in the annual observances of NCVRW by promoting victims' rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf. This year's theme — Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities — celebrates the contributions that everyone can make toward building trust in the community's capacity to support the healing journeys of crime victims.

"Trust is collective as well as individual, so we are honoring both the individual victims in our community and the groups engaged in building networks of understanding and support," the release said.

"The celebration of NCVRW is very instrumental in reminding our citizens that anyone can be a victim of crime," Shealy stated. "Through this NCRVW we are able to make people aware of what occurs in our circuit and the services we provide to deal with this traumatic time in their lives and more importantly, recognize our local survivors of crime."

For additional information about this year's NCVRW and how to assist victims in your own community, please contact the District Attorney's Office. For additional ideas on how to support victims of crime, visit OVC's website at www.ovc.ojp.gov.

