District attorney's office finds four 2021 officer-involved shootings justified

Aug. 30—District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies' office has determined five shootings committed by law enforcement officers in the line of duty in Santa Fe during 2021 were justified uses of force.

The findings, four of which were dated and published earlier this month on the First Judicial District Attorney's Office's website, appear to be an attempt to catch up on reviewing officer-involved shooting cases after Carmack-Altwies acknowledged in July she'd been unable to review such incidents within 30 days of receiving the case file — a policy she instituted after taking office in 2021.

"These types of cases are complicated and require a detailed analysis," spokeswoman JoHanna Cox wrote in an email Monday. "District Attorney Carmack-Altwies applied the law and found that each officer complied and was justified in his/her decision making within the facts of the case."

Carmack-Altwies reviewed four of the cases herself, a departure from previous administrations, which had farmed the decisions out to panels of prosecutors from other districts. It was a process criticized as being drawn out and lacking in transparency.

The four cases Carmack-Altwies cleared included:

* A June 2021 incident in which Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Christopher Zook and deputies Jacob Martinez and Leonard Guzman fatally shot Nathan Roybal, 32, after he reportedly had led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

After coming to a stop, her review says, Roybal leaned out of the vehicle and pointed a gun in the direction of the deputies, all of whom began to fire at the car. After multiple shots were fired, Roybal opened his car door and appeared to point his gun at the deputies again before dropping it and running away, according to the review.

The district attorney wrote Guzman and Zook did not see Roybal drop his weapon. Martinez did but "also saw him raising his arm towards deputies as he ran" and assumed Roybal was still an active threat.

Story continues

The officers shot Roybal three times, twice in the back and once in the front of his neck.

Carmack-Altwies' determination letter did not mention the weapon Roybal was believed to have brandished later was found to be an air gun or that Guzman — a former Santa Fe police officer — shot and killed a suspected car thief in 2017.

* A July 2021 case in which state police officers Luis Mendez and Alfredo Moya shot and injured Jaime Bravo in a south side neighborhood after he was accused of firing a weapon at officers and fleeing.

* A September 2021 case in which sheriff's office Deputy Martin Arellano shot and injured Marvin Montoya, 39, behind a south side Allsup's store. According to arrest warrant affidavit, Montoya, an employee, had arrived at work armed, distraught and possibly drunk. Video shows Montoya yelling about suicide and threatening to shoot deputies so they would "kill him."

Deputies including Arellano had lined up to approach Montoya assuming he was walking away, the district attorney's review says, but were surprised when Montoya "popped out of a bush" and pointed the gun at them.

"Arellano fired one shot at Montoya but missed," the review says. "Montoya then pointed his gun at the deputies again, so Arellano fired again hitting him in the chest."

The determination letter review did not mention Sheriff Adan Mendoza later confirmed the deputy's lapel camera was not operating during the incident, a violation of state law and county policy.

* A 2018 case in which police reported Alex Maestas, who was 26 at the time, had been firing a gun inside a home and then opened the door and pointed the firearm at Santa Fe police Officer Luke Wakefield. The officer fired two shots at Maestas; both missed, police said.

Carmack-Altwies determined Wakefield — who was also involved in the 2017 police shooting death of a mentally ill man — was justified in shooting at Maestas.

Her report in that case is not among the four published on the DA's website. Carmack-Altwies said she is only publishing reports related to cases that occurred during her administration.

The fifth case cleared by the District Attorney's Office involved the July 2021 shooting of Daniel Santana, who had fatally stabbed his mother at her home in Tesuque.

Santana, 45, was wielding a fence post and refused to obey officers' orders, according to law enforcement reports. Video of the incident showed Santana lunging toward deputies and a state police officer just before he was struck with an electronic stun gun and shot by Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy Patrick Ficke.

Santana was bleeding profusely from self-inflicted wounds to his throat and had already been struck three times with electronic stun gun when he advanced on the deputies.

Retired Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb found Ficke's shooting of Santana was justified, according to her review, which is posted on the DA's website.

Santana's family members recently filed an excessive use of force lawsuit against Ficke and the sheriff's office, claiming Ficke acted as "judge, jury and executioner" when he shot Santana before waiting to see if the stun gun deployed by his fellow deputy just seconds before would have an effect.

Ficke is on restrictive duty after the District Attorney's Office filed a police misconduct complaint against him concerning his credibility as a witness.

Carmack-Atlwies said the Santana case was one of two she "conflicted out" to Reeb for review but declined to say why.

Reeb is still handling one of the pending cases, Carmack-Altwies said, in which Santa Fe Police Sgt. Bradley Lopez fatally shot Francisco Javier Lino-Gutierrez, 29, who was wielding a gun in front of the Loretto Chapel in June 2021.

Officers had followed Lino-Gutierrez from nearby De Vargas Park, where he was suspected of fleeing a shooting earlier that morning with a 9 mm handgun, according to previous reports.

The District Attorney's Office has requested additional firearms testing from the state crime laboratory in that case, Cox wrote in an email Monday.

Carmack-Altwies said her office still has one officer-involved shooting case left to review. It dates to 2019 when a sheriff's deputy shot at but didn't hit 25-year-old Melisco Gallegos of Santa Fe, she said. Carmack-Altwies added she expects to resolve that case soon.

In an email, Cox wrote the district attorney has adjusted her policy to allow her office 90 days to review police shooting cases, "as the original policy was unrealistically optimistic."

"Ideally, she would like to get these finished within 45 days," Cox wrote, "but the increase in homicides and gun crimes we have seen in the last year meant that she was busier than anticipated and had to take on a caseload herself."