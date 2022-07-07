District attorney's office investigates Fourth of July Provincetown death in harbor

PROVINCETOWN — The death of a woman in Provincetown Harbor on the Fourth of July is under investigation by the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office. The cause of death is not considered suspicious.

Rachel Schwolow, 50, of East Boston, died July 4, Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore said in an email.

According to Provincetown Police Chief Jim Golden, fire and medical responders responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation, but at this time the cause of death does not seem suspicious, Miltimore said.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: East Boston woman died in Provincetown Harbor July 4