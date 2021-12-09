District attorney's office investigating incident at Oakview Terrace in Hyannis

State police officers with a metal detector arrive at a house on Oakview Terrace in Hyannis this morning as part of an investigation into an incident Wednesday evening.

HYANNIS — The Cape and Islands District Attorney's office and state and local police this morning are investigating an incident that occurred at 91 Oakview Terrace on Wednesday evening.

According to Hyannis Fire Capt. Mark Storie, a call came in at 5:57 p.m. about a man in his 50s. Ambulance crews transported the priority one patient to Cape Cod Hospital.

A priority one patient is one with a life-threatening injury or illness.

Barnstable Police referred all calls to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore said she would provide a press release later this morning.

Further details will be posted her as they become available.

