District attorneys want to block early-release rule for some California felons

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko is among more than two dozen California DAs aiming to block new rules that would allow early release of certain felons from state prison.

Late last month, the 28 DAs won a temporary restraining order that, for now, keeps the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation from boosting good conduct credits for inmates serving time for a so-called "second strike" offense. The CDCR's emergency regulations apply to inmates previously convicted of a serious and violent felony who are now serving time for a separate felony involving a nonviolent crime.

One problem, the prosecutors say, is that California's definition of nonviolent crimes includes offenses involving domestic violence, human trafficking, rape of an unconscious person, animal cruelty and weapons possession.

"The word 'nonviolent' certainly applies to many violent crimes," Nasarenko said.

The emergency rules would potentially allow certain second-strike inmates housed in minimum-security facilities to serve only a third of their sentences by increasing credits from 50% to 66%, according to the prosecutors.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who is leading the legal challenge, said the new class of credits includes some that don't require inmates to complete rehabilitation programs.

“Releasing these dangerous inmates after serving a small fraction of their sentences not only lacks accountability, it shortens effective rehabilitation, violates victims’ rights and is a significant threat to public safety," Schubert said in a statement.

She noted the DAs are not contesting good conduct credits for inmates working at fire camps, but said "sneaking in another class of individuals with serious and violent criminal histories goes too far.”

Dana Simas, spokesperson for the state corrections agency, said in an email the department "stands by its regulations as drafted" and began implementing the unaffected portions as scheduled on Jan. 1.

"CDCR’s primary mission is public safety," Simas wrote. "As part of that mission it will continue to ensure incarcerated people who are making efforts toward their own rehabilitation by maintaining good behavior and participating in programming and rehabilitative opportunities are afforded the chance to earn credits for their efforts."

Late last month, Sacramento Superior Court Judge Raymond Cadei issued the temporary order that, for now, has put a freeze on the contested rules. The temporary order will be in place until the court hears the prosecutors' request for a preliminary injunction.

An official with the Sacramento County DA's office said during December's hearing, information presented on behalf of state prison officials indicated they estimated the overall number of impacted prisoners was in the 300s.

Nasarenko said the contested credits would apply to several dozen inmates sentenced by Ventura County Superior Court judges.

"It is my position, as well as that of many of my colleagues, that this revictimizes victims," he said of the new credits. "It changes the goalposts right in the middle of the game."

