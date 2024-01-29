District basketball tournaments: Get the latest scores, updates from Southwest Idaho

High school basketball teams throughout the Treasure Valley and Southwest Idaho will battle in the coming weeks to determine who goes to state and who starts getting ready for spring sports.

Follow the links below to see where your favorite team stands in the race to state.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5A SIC Tournament

4A SIC Tournament

3A SRV Tournament

2A WIC Tournament

1A Division I WIC Tournament

1A Division II Long Pin Tournament

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coming soon