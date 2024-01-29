District basketball tournaments: Get the latest scores, updates from Southwest Idaho
High school basketball teams throughout the Treasure Valley and Southwest Idaho will battle in the coming weeks to determine who goes to state and who starts getting ready for spring sports.
Follow the links below to see where your favorite team stands in the race to state.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4A SIC Tournament
3A SRV Tournament
2A WIC Tournament
1A Division I WIC Tournament
1A Division II Long Pin Tournament
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coming soon