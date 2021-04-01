District court, April 1, 2021

Frank Andruscavage, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
Apr. 1—James K. Reiley

POTTSVILLE — A Pottsville man arrested by the state attorney general's office on charges of child pornography recently waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley.

Jason T. Minnich, 21, of 559 Laurel Terrace, was arrested by Special Agent Eric Barlow and charged with 50 felony counts of child pornography, two felony counts of dissemination of photos of film of child sex acts and one felony count of criminal use of a communications facility.

By waiving his right to a hearing, Minnich will now have to answer to all 53 charges in Schuylkill County Court where he can plead guilty or plead not guilty and request a trial.

Barlow charged Minnich with incidents that happened beginning on Sept. 3 when a Cybertip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding explicit images that were accessed, viewed and/or uploaded to Twitter containing pictures of pre-pubescent girls, six of which were child pornography.

The agent said Minnich's telephone number was identified as the one associated with the account and during a Feb. 10 interview, the man said he used his phone primarily for "adult porn" and that he hated people who looked at child pornography.

A preliminary forensic review of the telephone led to the discovery of 111 photos and 49 videos of apparent child pornography, Barlow said. He added one of the images on Minnich's phone was one reported by the Cybertip.

Other court cases included:

Scott M. Bowers, 40, of 105 Gordon St., Box 87, Gordon; held for court: theft of property lost, mislaid or delivered by mistake, possession of a controlled substance, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, driving without insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving a vehicle without a valid inspection and display plate known to be fake or stolen.

Brandon M. Wallace, 26, of 420 E. Race St., Pottsville; held for court: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jimmy M. Smith, 42, of 19 Macomb St., New Philadelphia; held for court: possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Virginia D. Peters, 36, of 409 Columbia St., Elmira, New York; waived for court: possession of a controlled substance and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Joshua M. Wentzel, 28, of 246 N. 10th St., Pottsville; held for court: defiant trespass.

Eugene N. Rountree, 22, of 418 Fairview St., Apt. 2, Pottsville; withdrawn: possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Andrew J. Sweyko, 43, of 2261 W, Market St., Pottsville; withdrawn: criminal trespass.

Amanda E. Schoener, 38, of 2261 W. Market St., Pottsville; withdrawn: criminal trespass.

Dylan J. Eckert, 26, of 102 Westwood St., Minersville; waived for court: possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin J. Emery, 43, of 305 S. Second St., Pottsville; held for court: possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Warren K. Ewen, 38, of 506 Peacock St., Pottsville; waived for court: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sergio D. Rivera Jr., 39, of 1822 W. Norwegian St., Pottsville; waived for court: public drunkenness, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miguel A. Vazquez, 58, of 728 Fairview St., Pottsville; waived for court: DUI and DUI-highest rate.

John H. Flory Jr., 64, of 1846 River Road, Middletown; dismissed: criminal mischief.

Byron B. Cuenca, 22, of 413 E. Market St., Pottsville; held for court: aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possessing instruments of crime, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Ladell L. Snowden, 45, of 722 Mahantongo St., Suite 2A, Pottsville; waived for court: indecent assault, simple assault, indecent assault without the consent of another, harassment, aggravated assault, aggravated assault of another person and recklessly endangering another person.

Kevin J. Schwalm, 49, of 525 Laurel Terrace, Pottsville; waived for court: possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communications facility, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lance R. Christman, 56, of 515 Chestnut St., Reading; held for court: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua C. Schreiber, 21, of 157 Ridge Road, Pitman; waived for court: criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Megan R. Hohohan, 40, of 512 N. Centre St., Apt. 3D, Pottsville; withdrawn because the alleged victim did not appear: simple assault and harassment.

Michael J. Bealshka, 47, LKA 513 Howard Ave., Pottsville; waived for court: arson, risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

Caitlyn R. Pelachick, 22, of 220 New Philadelphia Road, Kaska; waived for court: aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault.

Edward J. Polusky III, 32, of 400 W. Mahantongo St., Apt. 7, Pottsville; waived for court: possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communications facility.

Jennifer M. Abdo, 47, of 406 Market Square, Apt. D06, Pottsville; dismissed because the alleged victim did not appear: theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Justin T. Kanezo, 27, of 521 E. Arch St., Pottsville; waived for court: bad checks.

Brandon T. Hollywood, 39, of 1207 W. Market St., Pottsville; waived for court: DUI, disregard for single traffic lane, exceeding the speed limit and careless driving.

Devin Green, 34, of 217 Morgan Ave., Pottsville; waived for court: false identification to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance.

Aaron W. Herrera, 22, of 208 Dock St., No. 13, Schuylkill Haven; dismissed: simple assault.

Robert D. Hoy, 50, of 336 N. 12th St., Pottsville; waived for court: simple assault.

Anthony J. Brobst, 23, of 434 1/2 Hanover Ave., Allentown; dismissed: simple assault and harassment.

