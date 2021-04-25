District court, April 25, 2021

Frank Andruscavage, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 25—Anthony J. Kilker

SHENANDOAH — A Frackville woman charged with writing bad checks at a Shenandoah business between Oct. 8 and 26 had charges against her held for court during a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Theresa R. Verderosa, 46, of 429 W. Pine St., was arrested by Shenandoah police Patrolman Leo Luciani Jr. and charged with two misdemeanor counts each of theft by deception, forgery and bad checks.

Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker determined the commonwealth presented enough evidence to substantiate the charges and ordered all six offenses held for Schuylkill County Court, where Verderosa can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Luciani charged Verderosa with passing several counterfeit checks and received payment at the One Stop store, 33 N. Main St. The checks passed by the woman totaled $1,175, Luciani said.

Other court cases included:

Korey A. Travis, 27, of 103 Valley Blcd., Apt. C, Wheeling, West Virginia; waived for court: DUI-controlled substance and driving at an unsafe speed.

William J. Mooney, 50, of 334 W. Centre St., Mahanoy City; waived for court: criminal trespass.

Joaquin Pito Gonzalez Jr., 44, of 147 Pioneer Road, Shenandoah; withdrawn: possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance. Waived for court: possession of a small amount of marijuana, false identification to law enforcement, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Willie, 30, of 232 W. Penn St., Shenandoah; withdrawn: aggravated assault. Waived for court: simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and harassment.

Danyel Miller, 20, of 32 N. White St., Box 34, Shenandoah; withdrawn: theft, receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of marjuana, corruption of minors, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea entered: disorderly conduct.

Jorge S. Aguilar, 47, of 403 S. Main St., Shenandoah; withdrawn: criminal trespass, simple assault and harassment.

Fabian Flores, 21, of 615 W. Coal St., Shenandoah; waived for court: possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.

John C. Petrousky, 34, of 205 Ohio Ave., Shenandoah; held for court: DUI-controlled substance and driving a vehicle without a valid inspection.

(Staff writer Frank Andruscavage compiled this report)

