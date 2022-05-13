District Court candidates: Should judges address when protestors are overcharged?

The Courier Journal, together with the League of Women Voters of Louisville and the Louisville Bar Association identified court-specific questions for the candidates seeking election with the intention of helping voters get to know the judicial candidates in a way that is helpful in the voting booth.

We received responses from every candidate except Samuel G. Hayward, Jr. who is running for District Court Judge in Division 15.

Regarding the protests in the summer of 2020, do judges have an obligation to address situations where people have been overcharged?

District Court, Division 4

Yvette De La Guardia

Yvette De La Guardia

"In every case, judges are required to make legal determinations based on their impartial interpretation and application of the controlling law to the facts presented. Where a judge has determined a person has been overcharged after applying the relevant law to the facts presented, the judge certainly has the obligation to make the appropriate ruling."

More: Do the judicial candidates for District Court support bail reform? Here's what they said

Lora Chisholm Holman

Lora Holman

"Prosecutors have discretion in how defendants are charged. Prosecutors and judges can dismiss cases. It could be appropriate to dismiss where there is no legal basis for the charge, defendant's rights were violated or the state failed to prove the case. Initially, a judge may not have enough information to determine if a case is overcharged but if it becomes apparent that may be the situation, a judge should investigate further. As a former prosecutor, I had situations where I reduced or dismissed charges to better reflect the allegations that were supported by evidence. It should be the duty of all involved – police, prosecutors, defense lawyers and judges – to evaluate if charges are appropriate. Through my law practice, I am appointed Guardian ad Litem to represent the rights of a person for whom guardianship is sought. All parties work together to find a solution that is best for the respondent. A version of this could be useful in other courts to evaluate charges."

Story continues

Jennifer Murzyn Yancey

Jennifer Murzyn Yancey

"It all depends on what addressing the situation would entail. The Judicial Canons would likely forbid judges from addressing any situation they may feel was overcharged. Judges must act impartial at all times and if they were to do anything to address what they deemed to be a situation of overcharging it could undermine public confidence in the judiciary. However, there could be a way of addressing such situations that don't require any special thing other than performing their duties in a fair and impartial manner. The judge must apply the law and can't consider whether or not they approve of what was charged. Applying the law to the situation before them, the determination rests with the judge to say whether or not what has been presented by the parties fits within the law. There are still active cases in District Court regarding the protests so there are limitations on what any judicial candidate should say on the matter since it is something that could come before them if elected."

More: Are there racial disparities in the courtroom? Here's what Circuit Judge candidates say

District Court, Division 7

Jacob E. Elder

Jacob Elder

"It is primarily the obligation of the prosecutor to keep law enforcement in check, to review the allegations and evidence for the charges and to decide what charges the commonwealth should pursue. To be clear, it is not the judge's role to bring charges. A judge's role is to ensure due process of the law. In that regard, a judge could require the prosecutor to provide the accused with a bill of particulars and evidence before allowing a case to proceed. This not only ensures Due Process as mandated by the Constitution, but requires the prosecutor to properly review a case, and holds law enforcement accountable to charging crimes for legitimate concerns for public safety and not because of political bias."

Shannon Renee Fauver

Shannon Fauver

"Realistically, the Judges don’t see the charges until after the charges have been put into the system. What the charges are themselves are made at the time of the incident, by the police, and then reviewed by the prosecutors to see if they are going to go forward with the charges. The Judge does not see the charges until the defendant is in Court.

"If there is a probable cause hearing, the Judge will make a determination as to whether or not there was enough evidence for those charges to go forward.

"The judge’s role isn’t to determine the initial charges that were made, but to make sure that those who did plead guilty understood their rights when they did so. A judge asks the defendant if they understand their rights, what they are pleading to, etc.

"Overcharging people is actually an issue to address with the prosecutor’s office."

Megan McDonald

Megan Mcdonald

"The Offices of the Commonwealth Attorney and County Attorney are vested with the Constitutional authority to bring criminal charges against individuals. The role of the judge is to ensure that all individuals are treated equally and that each receives a fair trial. Rules are in place to prevent and address prosecutorial misconduct, such as deliberate overcharging. As a judge, I certainly would enforce such rules just as I would all others."

More: The Appellate Court candidates don't have Circuit Court Judge experience. Who's qualified?

District Court, Division 8

Lindsay Volk Beets

Lindsay Volk Beets

"Yes, absolutely, judges have an obligation to address when people have been overcharged. I bring a unique perspective to the issue. In 2020, I was assigned to be a Protest Prosecutor. My job was to review thousands of cases to ensure that people who were merely expressing their First Amendment right to Free Speech were not treated the same as those who committed acts of violence against others or property.

"We as a community must come together to heal, and one of the first steps is to make sure the courts don’t make a bad situation worse. I am very proud of the work I did on those cases."

Karen Faulkner

Karen Faulkner

"Judges have an obligation to follow the law and address cases of injustice that come before them. If an individual is before the court on a charge not supported by the allegations, the Judge can and should dismiss the charge. However, this is not always cut and dry. It often will require a motion by a party, or a hearing, and further testimony or other evidence to clearly set out the basis for moving to amend or dismiss a charge. In this instance, the Court's obligation is to follow the law and ultimately if it is found that an individual is overcharged, address it in the remedies available to the Court. These could include dismissal, amendments or other options. Having a Judge willing to comport with the law when injustice is before them, is necessary for the protection of individual rights, but due to the separation of powers, a judge's role may be limited."

Jessica Stone

Jessica Stone

First, the answer to this question does not change because it references the protests. A district court judge would not be in a position to address whether or not a person is overcharged until presiding over a probable cause hearing, bench trial, or potentially during the plea phase of a particular case. It is the role of a prosecutor to make the determination of whether or not a defendant has been overcharged. A good prosecutor amends the overcharged offense.

District Court, Division 15



Mary Jude Wolford

Mary Jude Wolford

It is the role of the Commonwealth Attorney or the Jefferson County Attorney to decide which criminal charges to file. If the County Attorney has charged a defendant in District Court under any circumstances (protest or otherwise), and those charges are not supported by the evidence, then such charges must be dismissed. Our Kentucky Revised Statutes set out very specific elements for each crime. If the facts of the case do not fit the elements of an alleged crime, a defendant may not be convicted of that crime.

Claudette Patton

Claudette Patton

Typically, prosecutors have the discretion in charging a defendant with criminal charges. Often either horizontal or vertical charging is used to encourage a plea deal by the defendant. It is the obligation of the defense attorney to object and to ensure any criminal charges are not overcharging based on available evidence. It is the obligation of the judge to listen to the evidence and charges then apply the law to the elements of a crime, considering any exculpatory facts of each individual case when rendering a decision. If the prosecutor cannot prove the elements of the charges, the judge has the discretion to find the elements of a lesser crime can be applied correctly and then render an appropriate sentence accordingly.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: District Court: Should judges address overcharging of protestors?