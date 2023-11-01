District Court denies 'Lords of Chaos' ringleader Kevin Foster's death-row appeal

Kevin Foster, who led a group calling themselves The Lords of Chaos, shot and killed a popular high school band director. Foster is on death row.

A death row inmate from Southwest Florida will remain in line for lethal injection after the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, denied his latest appeal.

Kevin Foster, 46, is on death row for the murder of Mark Schwebes, a Riverdale High School music teacher.

He was convicted in 1998 of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. Foster was the ringleader of the "Lords of Chaos," a self-proclaimed militia group whose purpose was to create disorder through criminal acts in Lee County.

In April 1996, the victim caught Foster and other members of the group preparing to vandalize the high school and set the auditorium on fire. He told them to leave and said he would report the incident to the resource officer the following day.

The group, at the direction and insistence of Foster, then planned the murder of the teacher. They went to his home, when Schwebes answered, and Foster shot himtwice, killing him.

Three co-defendants were involvedd..

Christopher Black and Derek Shields were sentenced to life in prison. Peter Magnotti was sentenced to 32 years in prison and released in July.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office and Fort Myers Police Department both handled elements of the original investigation.

Foster is one of six Lee County death-row inmates. The latest, Joseph Zieler, was sentenced June 26.

