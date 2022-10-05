District Court Judge Elaine Bucci retires after 28 years on the bench

PROVIDENCE – District Court Judge Elaine T. Bucci stepped down this week after 28 years on the bench.

“I have loved and cherished every minute of my service on the Bench. However, after serving twenty-eight years, I believe it is time for a new chapter in my life,” Bucci wrote Gov. Dan McKee in announcing her retirement.

“I have been blessed, through the years, to work with the finest Judges, both intellectually and personally. In addition, it has been a pleasure to work with the valuable and dedicated staff of the District Court as well as the Sheriffs, who work hard every day to make the District Court function at such a superior level,” Bucci continued.

A former Democratic state lawmaker and Providence Probate Court clerk, Bucci was named to the bench by Gov. Bruce Sundlun in 1994 after being selected by the then-newly created Judicial Nominating Commission.

ORG XMIT: Providence, RI Wednesday, May 6, 2009The Providence Journal/Connie GroschJudge RI District Court Elaine T. Bucci

Courts and crime: Superior Court judge injured in confrontation outside courthouse; man charged with assault

From the bench: Judge orders halt to Rhode Island truck tolls, rules system is unconstitutional

Bucci, whose last day was Sept. 30, expressed gratitude to Sundlun for “bestowing on me the highest honor of my profession” and to District Court Judge Jeanne E. LaFazia for having the confidence to designate her as administrative judge of the court.

“I have been fortunate to have been led by you Chief Judges who have made a major impact on the District Court. I will always have fond memories of Chief Judge DeRobbion who I considered my mentor. I learned a great deal from him and always admired his legal acumen,” she said. Longtime Chief Judge Albert E. DeRobbio died in 2008 at age 79. She credited LaFazia as a tireless advocate for the court.

LaFazia appointed Judge Pamela Woodcock-Pfeiffer as administrative judge of the court, which presides over misdemeanor cases when the right to a jury trial has been waived, small claims, and landlord-tenant matters, among other cases, and ranks as the state’s busiest.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Judge Elaine Bucci retires from Rhode Island District Court