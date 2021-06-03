District court, June 3, 2021

Jun. 3—David J. Rossi

TREMONT — A Pine Grove man charged with exposing himself in public in Pine Grove Township on Valentine's Day appeared for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi.

Joshua W. Karnes, 44, of 28 Stony Top Road, was arrested by state police Trooper Dylan Reigle of the Schuylkill Haven station and charged with one count each of indecent assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors withdrew the indecent assault charge and Karnes waived the remaining offense to Schuylkill County Court, where he can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Reigle charged Karnes when he was exiting a restroom at the Pilot Travel Center truck stop with his pants halfway down, exposing his genitals. The man then proceeded to walk around a gaming machine, again with his pants down. When asked by a female employee to pull his pants up, the man did so but then pulled them down as far as they were before, the trooper said.

When asked why he exposed himself, Karnes said the pants were not his and he forgot his belt, Reigle said.

Reigle said that when Karnes was taken into custody, he had a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine in his possession.

Other court cases included:

Scott C. Auman, 54, of 152 S. Third St., Saint Clair; withdrawn: harassment.

Jordan P. Ernst, 29, of 563 Berne Road, Hamburg; held for court: theft.

Paul A. Daubert, 36, of 34 Spittler Road, Pine Grove; withdrawn: indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Moved to a non-traffic citation: harassment.

Amber D. Craig, 38, of 839 Suedberg Road, Pine Grove; dismissed: simple assault and harassment.

Justin Lee Mewis, 37, of 401 Chestnut Ave., Marysville; withdrawn: false reports.

John M. Stutzman, 40, of 1721 W. Maple St., Box 162, Valley View; held for court: DUI-controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Story continues

Michael A. Kroh, 36, of 239 N. Pine St., Tremont; waived for court: possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructed windows and driving a vehicle without a valid inspection.

Richard Cashman

ORWIGSBURG — A Carbon County man is headed to Schuylkill County Court after a judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors produced enough evidence to support the four charges against him.

John Urso III, 42, of 48 Summit Ave., Summit Hill, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Cashman ordered all charges against Urso held for court. He allowed Urso to remain free on $20,000 straight cash bail pending further court action.

Walker Township police charged Urso with possessing 48.77 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and 122 clear ziplock plastic bags at 7:08 p.m. May 12 at 501 Valley Road in the township.

Police said Urso also fought with his wife and grabbed her by the neck, resulting in the disorderly conduct charge.

Other defendants whose cases Cashman considered on Tuesday, the charges against each one and the judge's dispositions of the matters included the following people:

Nicole N. D'Andria, 39, of 3394 Summer Valley Road, New Ringgold; nonemergency communication to 911; charge held for court after preliminary hearing that D'Andria did not attend. Cashman asked the court to issue a bench warrant for D'Andria, who had been free on $2,500 unsecured bail.

Julianne M. Schenck, 34, of 3053 Summer Valley Road, New Ringgold; driving under the influence and speeding; right to preliminary hearing waived, charges bound over for court.

Tyler Vandermartin, 23, of 203 Walnut St., Pottsville; DUI and careless driving; right to preliminary hearing waived, charges bound over for court.

Tyler S. Walton, 24, of 43 Archery Club Road, New Ringgold; accident involving death or personal injury, careless driving, failure to stop and give information and failure to notify police of accident; right to preliminary hearing waived, charges bound over for court.

All defendants now must appear in Schuylkill County Court, where they have the option to plead guilty to some or all of the charges or plead not guilty and demand a trial before a judge or a jury.

(Staff reports compiled by Frank Andruscavage and Peter Bortner)