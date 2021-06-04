District court, June 4, 2021

Jun. 4—David A. Plachko

PORT CARBON — A former Cumbola man charged with threatening two women in Blythe Township on April 16 had a charge against him held for court during a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko.

Parker T. Dando, 22, of 5111 Tyndall Drive, Sanford, North Carolina, formerly of 280 Wood St., Cumbola, was arrested by state police Trooper John Davis of the Frackville station and charged with one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.

By waiving his right to a hearing, Dando will now have to answer to the charge in Schuylkill County Court where he can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Davis said he was called to Township Highway 751, just north of Bobb Alley, for a report of a man, Dando, trespassing. When Dando was told to leave, he became agitated and threatened to shoot two women, the trooper said. A verbal argument continued, but Dando left the area and was apprehended a short time later, Davis said.

Other court cases included:

Dwayne Cunningham, 26, of 217 N. Third St., Apt. 3, Pottsville; held for court: receiving stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Erik M. Klemow, 38, of 408 E. Oak St., Frackville; waived for court: retail theft.

James R. Reardon, 56, of 513 Pine Hill St., Minersville; waived for court: DUI, DUI-highest rate and careless driving.

Heike Goodman, 59, of 137 S. Nicholas St., Saint Clair; waived for court: DUI, DUI-highest rate and careless driving.

Terry M. Schwarzenbach, 39, of 14 N. Chestnut St., Shenandoah; withdrawn: strangulation, simple assault and harassment.

Dorothy M. Foti, 55, of 67A Valley St., New Philadelphia; withdrawn: harassment.

Anthony Bishop, 47, of 407 Packer St., Shamokin; held for court: DUI, false identification to law enforcement, driving with a suspended or revoked license and restriction on alcoholic beverages.

John P. Andruchek, 41, of 429 Carbon St., Minersville; waived for court: DUI, DUI-high rate and no headlights.

Abigail E. Sonnon, 29, of 89 Main St., Pottsville; waived for court: possession of a controlled substance.

Mark T. Sodl, 43, of 601 E. Eighth St., Northampton; held for court: retail theft.

Joshua M. Enloe, 18, of 11 N. 22nd St., Pottsville; waived for court: possession of marijuana, driving without a license and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Patrick J. Minnig, 30, 1308 Howard Ave., Pottsville; waived for court: possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Andrew S. Lehman, 38, of 818 Main St., Pottsville; waived for court: exceeding the speed limit, disregard for single traffic lane, driving with an alcohol level of 0.02 percent or higher, second offense, DUI-controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Shania D. Best, 25, of 517 Pine Hill St., Minersville; waived for court: retail theft.

John R. Swenson, 58, of 79 Back St., MaryD; dismissed: aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

John E. Scipio Jr., 61, of 237 S. Spruce St., Mount Carmel; waived for court: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, driving without insurance and driving a vehicle without a valid inspection.