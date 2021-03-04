District court, March 4, 2021

Mar. 4—Thomas H. Xavios

FRACKVILLE — A Carbon County man charged with having sex with a 13-year-old girl last year waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Thomas H. Xavios.

Jonathan M. Chesla, 19, of 2 N. Poplar St., Tresckow, was arrested by Frackville police Patrolman Philip Petrus and Schuylkill County Detective Thomas Robin and charged with one felony count each of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than age 16.

By waiving his right to a hearing, Chesla will now have to answer to all three charges in Schuylkill County Court, where he can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

The officers said the charges are the result of an investigation that began on Nov. 20 when the mother of a 13-year-old reported that Chesla was at a Frackville home with the child despite being told previously not to have contact with her.

When interviewed, the officers said, the girl admitted being with Chesla despite being told not to have contact with him. The girl also said the two slept together every time they saw each other.

When interviewed, the officers said, Chesla said he knew he was not supposed to see the teen but did not see a problem, and also admitted being sexually involved with her.

Other court cases included:

Kimberly A. Dixon, 55, of 418 Washington St., Frackville; held for court: retail theft.

Joshua A. Kimball, 32, of 34 Mican Road, Waymart; held for court: DUI, disregard for single lane, driving without a license and careless driving.

Erick Deleon, 23, of 218 W. Oak St., Shenandoah; held for court: possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, turning movements and required signals, exceeding the speed limit and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.

Michael R. Galavage Jr., 19, of 417 W. Mahanoy Ave., Girardville; withdrawn: criminal attempt to commit simple assault and criminal attempt to commit disorderly conduct.

Michael Lee Joyner, 31, of 23 W. Ogden St., Girardville; dismissed: robbery, simple assault, harassment and theft.

Gretchen M. Gilbert, 44, of 145 S. Spencer St., Frackville; waived for court: driving without a license, careless driving, DUI, DUI-highest rate and disregard for single traffic lane.

Loren F. Wright, 46, of 159 N. Second St., Frackville; waived for court: access device issued to another person who did not authorize its use, identity theft, theft, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

Glenn A. Stitzer, 35, of 507 Hobart St., Box 421, Ashland; waived for court: disrupting, delaying or prevention operation of a train or facility, driving or operating a recreational or other vehicle, damaging railroad property, disorderly conduct, operation on private property without consent, unlawful operation and operating a snowmobile or ATV without liability insurance.

Joseph M. Monaghan, 40, of 515 McKnight St., Box 167, Gordon; waived for court: hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Richard R. Buhl, 26, of 1313 E. Pine St., Mahanoy City; dismissed: burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, defiant trespass, conspiracy and criminal attempt to commit theft.

Dominic J. Streisel, 24, of 29 W. Spruce St., Mahanoy City; dismissed: burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, defiant trespass, conspiracy and criminal attempt to commit theft.

Tammy Yucha, 59, of 1092 State Route 901 Road, Coal Township; waived for court: DUI-controlled substance and careless driving.

Christopher J. Kraemer, 34, of Schuylkill County Prison, Pottsville; waived for court: disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering and prowling at night and simple assault.

Kevin M. Abrams, 29, of 236 E. Seventh St., Mount Carmel; waived for court: possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI-controlled substance, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked and disregard for single traffic lane.

Edward J. Hunt III, 41, of 349 Main St., Box 234, Lavelle; guilty plea entered on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a charge of disregard for single traffic lane withdrawn.

Ashley M. Sellers, 33, of 23 W. Ogden St., Girardville; waived for court: endangering the welfare of children.

Jarrod E. Parsons, 29, of 123 S. Railroad St., Frackville; withdrawn: terroristic threats, false reports and false identification to law enforcement. Dismissed: harassment and disorderly conduct. Held for court: communications with 911.

Jacob M. Kline, 20, of 103 Reed St., Girardville; waived for court: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody A. Wolfgang, 28, of 714 Walnut St., Ashland; waived for court: burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft and receiving stolen property.