District court, May 27, 2021

SHENANDOAH — A borough man charged with illegally entering a woman's home on April 20 had a charge against him held for court during a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker.

Luis Hernandez, 24, of 120 N. Bower St., was arrested by Shenandoah police Patrolman Leo Luciani and charged with one count of felony criminal trespass.

Kilker determined the commonwealth presented enough evidence to substantiate the charge and ordered it held to Schuylkill County Court, where Hernandez can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Luciani charged Hernandez with entering the home of Linda Wentworth at 120 N. Bower St. between 12:30 and 1:10 p.m. Wentworth said that Hernandez knew he was not welcome at the home but found a way to enter through an abandoned, decrepit home abutting hers in a row of homes.

Other court cases included:

Tyler T. Whitaker, 31, of SCI/Mahanoy, Frackville; waived for court: inmate procuring a weapon.

Andrew Stoltz, 33, of 100 S. Main St., Apt. 606, Shenandoah; guilty plea entered: possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Jeffrey T. Huben, 30, of 516 W. Morris St., Frackville; withdrawn: driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked. Guilty plea entered: possession of drug paraphernalia.

James C. Sampson Jr., 34, of 208 Susquehanna Ave., Renovo; guilty plea entered: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Nottingham, 39, of 1727 N. Willington St., Philadelphia; withdrawn: strangulation, simple assault, harassment, corruption of minors and criminal mischief.

Christine R. Hanlon, 62, of 102 N. Spencer St., Frackville; waived for court: simple assault and harassment.

Michael H. Bechtel Jr., 29, of 354 Phineyville Road, Ringtown; waived for court: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. Held for court: simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Richard Beibleheimer, 55, of 96 Third St., Oneida; waived for court: possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael C. Linkchorst, 40, of 4 Chunky Lane, Shenandoah; held for court: disorderly conduct.

Marie J. Mabneck, 66, of 57 Weston Place, Shenandoah; waived for court: DUI, disregard for single traffic lane and careless driving.

John J. Weikel, 46, of 31 W. Main St., Girardville; withdrawn: simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.

Michelle Sippie, 48, of 234 W. Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City; withdrawn: simple assault and harassment.

TREMONT — A borough man charged with being intoxicated during an incident at 204 W. Main St. in Tremont on April 9 appeared for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi.

Donovan J. Reed, 19, of 15 E. Main St., was arrested by state police Trooper Anthony Urban of the Schuylkill Haven station and charged with terroristic threats, harassment, public drunkenness, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Prosecutors withdrew the terroristic threats and harassment charges and Rossi ordered the remaining three offenses held for Schuylkill County Court, where Reed can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Urban said he was called to the area for a report of a fight and learned that Reed was carrying a baseball bat and threatened a person inside the Corner Bar. Reed was quickly detained and said, "I have a weed pipe on me and a few dabs," Urban said. A subsequent search found him in possession of a glass pipe with burnt marijuana residue inside and also marijuana wax, Urban said.

Reed, who, Urban said, was under the influence, admitted to threatening the person with a baseball bat before throwing it in a yard and walking away.

Other court cases included:

Charda D. Warren, 35, of 647 Camp St., Harrisburg; held for court: bad checks and receiving stolen property.

Brett S. Killian, 24, of 343 E. Second Mountain Road, Pottsville; waived for court: possession of drug paraphernalia, disregard for single traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed and failure to notify police of an accident.

Nicholas P. Heisler, 31, of 924 W. Main St., Apt. 2, Box 413, Valley View; withdrawn: DUI. Waived for court: DUI, disregard for single traffic lane and driving at an unsafe speed.

Bruce G. Kellman, 38, of 1238 Valley Road, Pottsville; held for court: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devon M. Culbert, 24, of 425 E. Union St., Schuylkill Haven; waived for court: DUI-controlled substance, driving without a license and vehicle registration suspended.

James I. Tobin, 52, of 5 Hawk Drive, Ashland; dismissed: criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Koty Alan Morgan, 27, of 95 Geary Wolfe Road, Pine Grove; held for court: possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Martin V. Donahue, 68, of 32 Sport Hill Road, Box 93, Branchdale; withdrawn: defiant trespass and criminal mischief.

Dakota M. Morris, 21, of 56 S. Felty Road, Pine Grove; waived for court: retail theft and theft by deception.

Ashley M. Fick, 27, of 46 S. Nicholas St., Apt. C, Saint Clair; waived for court: theft by deception and submitted a fraudulent, incomplete or false insurance claim.

Michael A. McCall, no age or address available; withdrawn: theft from a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.

POTTSVILLE — A Coal Township man charged with stealing more than $10,000 by submitting fraudulent time slips to his employer between June 22 and Oct. 18 waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley.

Darris C. Herrold, 23, of 1132 Chemung St., was arrested by Pottsville police Patrolman Timothy Youse and charged with one felony count each of theft, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

By waiving his right to a hearing, Herrold will now have to answer to the charges in Schuylkill County Court where he can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Youse said Herrold was laid off on June 19 but never informed PeopleShare, a temporary employment agency at 1 Progress Circle, Suite 101, and continued to email with days and hours he worked often, including overtime hours.

Officials for the company Herrold said he was working at confirmed that all PeopleShare employees were laid off on June 19, Youse said.

Youse said Herrold illegally obtained $10,760.75.

Other court cases included:

William A. Caccia, 41, of 403 W. Arch St., Apt. 2, Pottsville; withdrawn: criminal trespass. Guilty plea entered: defiant trespass.

Katrina L. Reber, 31, of 1023 W. Race St., Pottsville; held for court: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph S. Sylvester, 26, of 604 Pottsville St., Apt. B, Minersville; held for court: aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Nicole E. Brobst, 26, of 809 Vine St., Pottsville; waived for court: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary W. Troy Jr., 44, of 316 E. Race St., Pottsville; waived for court: possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communications faciity and possession of a controlled substance.

Jaclyn M. Hollywood, 38, of 806 N. 16th St., Pottsville; waived for court: possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, prohibited possession, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry M. Muhlenberg, 34, last known address 217 N. Centre St., Apt. 3C, Pottsville; waived for court: persons not to possess or use firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest, violating light regulations, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shane M. McNulty, 28, of 182 S. Front St., Schuylkill Haven; withdrawn: receiving stolen property. Guilty plea entered: possession of a controlled substance.

Devin Green, 34, of 217 Morgan Ave., Pottsville; withdrawn: possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea entered: possession of a controlled substance.

Cody J. Darzinikas, 29, of 800 N. Second St., Apt. 15, Pottsville; guilty plea entered: possession of a controlled substance.

Kayla M. Mock, 38, of 3 N. Sixth St., Box 1133, Pottsville; withdrawn: possession of a small amount of marijuana. Guilty plea entered: possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Lee Harner, 40, of 2100 W. Norwegian St., Apt. 2C, Pottsville; withdrawn: public drunkenness. Guilty pleas entered: defiant trespass, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sergio D. Rivera Jr., 39, of 1822 W. Norwegian St., Pottsville; withdrawn: simple assault and harassment. Guilty plea entered: disorderly conduct.

Ashley Ann Freitas, 30, of 28 E. Main St., Apt. 3, Emmaus; withdrawn: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea entered: possession of a controlled substance.

Rosemary L. Zweizig, 33, of 480 N. Claude A Lord Blvd., Pottsville; guilty plea entered: defiant trespass.

Brandon S. Schaffer, 32, of 249 Chestnut St., Saint Clair; held for court: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Lee Geiger, 26, of 313 N. Third St., Pottsville; waived for court: child pornography, dissemination of child sex acts, failure to provide accurate registration information and failure to verify address or be photographed.

Michael McShaw IV, 26, of 1645 W. Norwegian St., Pottsville; withdrawn: simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Jaime L. Zelinsky, 41, of 663 John O'Hara St., Pottsville; waived for court: DUI, DUI-highest rate, driving without insurance and driving without a license.

Stephen M. Gaughan, 35, of 35 E. Main St., Apt. 1, Schuylkill Haven; waived for court: false identification to law enforcement, obedience to traffic control signals and driving without a license.

Omar O. Wallace, no age available, of 1113 Mahantongo St., Pottsville; withdrawn: fraudulent, altered, forged or counterfeit title, registration or insurance, fraudulently assigning a Certificate of Title, possession, sale or use of displayv documents, improper signalingand operating or permitting operation with unsafe equipment.

Billy Jo Wesner, 24, of 870 Rock Road, Pine Grove ; guilty pleas entered: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tahnee N. Spicer, 31, of 102 S. Water St., Williamstown ; withdrawn: possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric R. Lamberth, 28, of 124 N. Main St., Mary D ; withdrawn: simple assault and harassment. Guilty plea entered: disorderly conduct.

Petdo L. Cabrera Jr., 33, of 501 N. Centre St., Room 9, Pottsville ; withdrawn: making repairs to or selling offensive weapons and resisting arrest. Guilty pleas entered: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Dylan C. Pogera, 22, of 901 Sunbury St., Pottsville ; Guilty plea entered: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dennis E. Greiff Jr., 52, of 1906 Perkiomen Ave., Apt. 2, Reading ; withdrawn: public drunkenness. Guilty pleas entered: defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.

Jason M. Mika, 40, of 3 Shantytown Road, Wilkes-Barre ; Guilty plea entered: possession of a controlled substance.

Jason E. Harnish, 36, of 532 Laurel Terrace, Pottsville ; guilty plea entered: criminal mischief.

Jonathan W. Kline, 33, of 5 S. Jackson St., Pottsville ; held for court: criminal trespass.

Seth C. Howard, 34, of 1711 W. Market St., Pottsville ; waived for court: aggravated assault, aggravated cruelty to animals, disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person.

Tiheef R. Marshall, 45, of 322 Washington St., Pottsville ; held for court: criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Trevor J. Wilkinson, 28, of 404 S. Centre St., Apt. 2, Pottsville ; waived for court: criminal trespass.