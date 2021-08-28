District court roundup: Man faces prison time for multiple domestic battery convictions

Aug. 28—CHEYENNE — A man accused of beating up a women during an argument pleaded guilty Monday in Laramie County District Court.

Gabriel Anthony Roybal pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery, a third or subsequent offense within 10 years, as part of a plea agreement. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $2,000 fine or both.

Three misdemeanor charges — two protection order violations and a property destruction charge — will be dismissed at sentencing, according to the agreement, along with a habitual criminal enhancement, which can be applied if a person has been convicted of two or more felonies.

As a result of his guilty plea, Roybal's probation was revoked in a previous domestic battery case. He pleaded guilty in August 2018 to the same charge, felony domestic battery, third or subsequent offense within 10 years. In this case, the state will argue to impose the underlying sentence of two to four years in prison, though Roybal and his attorney can argue for a different disposition.

In the more recent case, the state, Roybal and his attorney agreed to three years of supervised probation with a suspended sentence of four to five years of incarceration. If the sentencing recommendation is followed, Roybal would serve the three years of probation after serving his prison sentence for the 2018 domestic battery case.

Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell set Roybal's sentencing for Nov. 15.

Around 10:16 p.m. Oct. 11, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a physical domestic disturbance. A woman reported that Roybal, who she said was heavily intoxicated, had come to the residence around 9:30 p.m. after being there earlier in the day and began arguing with the woman, according to court documents. Roybal pushed the woman, threw her to the ground and then began punching her in the face. The woman attempted to fight back, but she was unable to and yelled for Roybal to stop. Roybal then banged her head on the floor.

Story continues

The woman escaped to her bedroom, where she locked the door and called a friend, according to court documents. When she heard Roybal leave, the woman saw that furniture in her living room had been thrown and turned over, and several items had been thrown.

The woman and her son had a protection order against Roybal, according to court documents. The woman said Roybal also had been at the residence earlier in the day with both her and her son.

n

Heard Thursday in district court:

Travis Patrick Garton pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, a felony, as part of a plea agreement. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

The state, Garton and his attorney agreed to three years of supervised probation with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison.

Judge Peter Froelicher set Garton's sentencing for Nov. 18.

On Nov. 20, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of aggravated assault at Wyoming Motel, 1401 W. Lincolnway. A woman said her husband, Garton, had followed her to that location in his car after he got angry with her at their home, according to court documents.

Garton then pinned the woman between his front bumper and her driver's side door, with the woman's knee pushed against the car door hard enough to dent it, according to court documents. A witness said she saw the woman's leg pinned between the cars and that the rear wheels of Garton's truck were spinning. The woman had visible bruising and swelling to her knee.

Also heard Thursday in district court:

Danny Kay Rogers pleaded no contest to felony cruelty to animals and felony interference with a peace officer with injury as part of a plea agreement. The animal cruelty charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both, and the interference charges carries up to 10 years, a $10,000 fine or both.

The state, Rogers and his attorney agreed to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of up to four years in prison.

Judge Catherine Rogers set the man's sentencing for Nov. 22.

On Dec. 17, 2019, a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy responded to the 300 block of Montalto Drive for a reported threat. A woman said her ex-boyfriend, Rogers, had threatened to kill the family cat, threatened her father and to kidnap her nephew, of whom she had full custody, according to court documents.

When the deputy initially went to the home, Rogers did not open the door. Later, the woman called the deputy and said her friend had gone into the apartment, only to find it in shambles. The cat was locked in the bathroom with its tail cut off, according to court documents. The cat was taken to a vet, and the deputy took pictures of the actively bleeding animal and severed tail.

When Rogers was finally located late that day, he began swinging at deputies, punching one on the side of the face, according to court documents. After being wrestled to the floor, he continued punching the deputy until an electronic control device was used to subdue him.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.