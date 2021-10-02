District court roundup: Man involved in four car wash burglaries pleads guilty

Oct. 2—CHEYENNE — A man accused of breaking into Cheyenne car washes four separate times and stealing about $4,000 pleaded guilty Monday in Laramie County District Court.

Kade Laurence Casper-Nixon pleaded guilty to felony burglary and felony theft as part of a plea agreement. The state would dismiss additional charges at sentencing: three felony counts of burglary, one felony count of conspiracy to commit burglary, felony theft and misdemeanor theft.

The state and Casper-Nixon agreed to a sentence of three to five years in prison, with 145 days of credit for time served.

Casper-Nixon will be sentenced at a future date.

According to court documents:

On July 21, 2020, a Cheyenne police officer responded to a reported burglary. Two men — one of them later identified as Casper-Nixon — broke into Magic Car Wash, 220 W. Carlson St., by damaging a key lock box and entering the business's office. The men took about $1,500 in cash and coins from a change dispenser.

The following day, another officer responded to a second burglary. The same two men had forcibly entered the office of Oasis Car Wash, 3007 E. Nationway, by breaking a window and climbing through the opening. They took about $400 from the change dispenser, using a shovel, a large pipe wrench and a sledgehammer to open it.

On Aug. 10, 2020, yet another officer responded to a third burglary at Cleansing Waters Car Wash, 1621 Snyder Ave. Casper-Nixon and the other man were found to have gained entry to the building by ramming it with a vehicle, causing extensive structural damage. They forced their way into the change dispenser, taking an unknown amount of money.

Two days later, one of the officers responded to a burglary, again at Magic Car Wash on Carlson Street. This time, the suspects entered the office by prying off an exterior vent cover and crawling inside, according to court documents. The men took about $2,000 in cash and coins from the change dispenser.

Also heard Monday in district court:

Clifford William Cline pleaded guilty to felony marijuana possession as part of a plea agreement.

Cline was originally charged with five additional felony counts: possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC (wax), possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver THC (wax).

The state recommended five years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison. Cline and his attorney are free to argue for an alternative sentence.

Cline's bond was reduced during Monday's hearing, and he was released from the Laramie County jail on his own recognizance.

Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe set Cline's sentencing for Jan. 3.

On the morning of April 13, a Cheyenne police officer observed a vehicle going 5 miles per hour over the speed limit and followed it into the parking lot of a gas station, according to court documents. After sitting in the parking lot for about 30 minutes, the officer approached the vehicle with a second officer and deployed a K-9, which alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Officers found 36.5 pounds of marijuana with packaging, 195 grams of THC in wax form, 350 grams of methamphetamine and $1,400 in cash, according to court documents. The driver and Cline, who was a passenger in the vehicle, said at the time that they had nothing to do with these items.

