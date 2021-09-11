District court roundup: Man pleads guilty to choking girlfriend

Sep. 11—CHEYENNE — A man accused of choking his girlfriend entered a guilty plea Thursday in Laramie County District Court.

Joshua Gene Nunn pleaded guilty to felony strangulation of a household member as part of a plea agreement. He originally pleaded not guilty to the charge in November, along with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.

If a judge follows the agreement at sentencing, Nunn could receive three years of probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison.

At about 1:11 a.m. Sept. 29, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a domestic incident. The woman said that, during an argument, she had tried to lock Nunn out of their bedroom, but he broke the door and came in, according to court documents. Nunn then got on top of her and choked her by pushing his forearm under her throat.

The woman said she couldn't breathe and "her head got fuzzy," and then Nunn punched the left side of her face, according to court documents.

Heard Sept. 2 in district court:

Ezequiel Antonio Vasquez was sentenced by Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers to three to five years in prison, with a recommendation for the Wyoming Department of Corrections's Youthful Offender Program, or boot camp.

Vasquez previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (resisting) and misdemeanor reckless endangering (conduct). An additional misdemeanor count, driving without a valid license, was dismissed.

On Jan. 15, 2020, a Cheyenne Police officer contacted Vasquez, who was sleeping in the driver's side of a vehicle with no license plates. He gave the officer a false name and false birthdates, according to court documents.

When the officer asked him to step out of the car, Vasquez started the car and sped out of the lot he was parked in. He drove at high speeds on West College Drive, passing cars, running a red light and driving recklessly, according to court documents.

The officer ended the pursuit because Vasquez drove into Colorado, but he was later identified using stills from the officer's body-worn camera.

