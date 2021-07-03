District court roundup: Man pleads guilty to aggravated assault charges

Jul. 3—CHEYENNE — A man originally charged with attempted murder after being accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her pleaded guilty to lesser charges Tuesday in Laramie County District Court.

Charles Webster Mathisen pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury as part of a plea agreement. Additional felony counts of unlawful entry into an occupied structure, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a habitual criminal, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic battery (first offense), domestic assault, unlawful touching and reckless driving would be dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement.

Mathisen and the state agreed to argue for four to six years in prison for the first count, and three years of supervised probation with a suspended sentence of four to six years for the second count, which would run consecutively to the sentence in the first count. Multiple cases in Laramie County Circuit Court would also be dismissed.

Mathisen was originally charged with five felonies: first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, unlawful entry into an occupied structure, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a habitual criminal, which requires having been previously convicted of two or more felonies in separate cases. He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery (first offense), domestic assault, unlawful touching and reckless driving.

He pleaded not guilty in February to these charges.

Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers set Mathisen's sentencing for Sept. 30.

According to court documents:

At about 6 p.m. Jan. 16, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a prior domestic disturbance that occurred Jan. 13. A woman said Mathisen pushed his way into her home without permission. Once inside, Mathisen continued pushing the woman, attempting to strangle her and eventually hitting her, causing bruising and a bloody nose.

Mathisen then grabbed a pistol and, while pinning the woman against a wall, placed the loaded pistol in her mouth and pulled the trigger. After the gun did not discharge, Mathisen put it to the woman's head and attempted to fire again, with the pistol again misfiring. Mathisen then attempted to shoot himself in the head three times, but the gun malfunctioned and would not fire. He dropped the pistol and left the home.

On Jan. 16, Mathisen again showed up the woman's home and assaulted her. He then attempted to chase her car as she drove away.

Mathisen later admitted to a Cheyenne Police detective that he'd hit the woman and attempted to kill himself in front of her, according to court documents.

------

Heard Thursday in district court:

Eric Earl Carter was sentenced by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher on two separate counts to five years of probation, with a suspended sentence of five to seven years in prison. The two sentences will run concurrently.

Carter pleaded guilty in March to felony strangulation of a household member and felony property destruction in two separate cases as part of a plea agreement.

Additional charges in both cases — two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery (first offense), misdemeanor driving under the influence and three additional misdemeanor driving offenses — would be dismissed at sentencing.

In the strangulation case, Carter's then-girlfriend reported to Cheyenne police that, on Oct. 19, Carter beat her up during an argument, causing injury. At one point, he put her in a headlock and squeezed her neck, according to court documents. When police arrived, Carter repeatedly told the woman not to open the door for them and physically blocked her from doing so.

In the property destruction case, Carter was charged with involvement in a hit-and-run on Jan. 16, 2020. Cheyenne Police officers responded to the intersection of Alexander Avenue and East Pershing Boulevard, where they apprehended Carter with the help of witnesses, according to court documents. Carter seemed intoxicated and was arrested.

Witnesses said Carter was tailgating a woman's vehicle when he rear-ended her. The woman got out of the vehicle to speak to Carter when he suddenly struck her vehicle five times, pushing it forward, while two young children were still inside. Carter then left the scene.

------

Also heard Tuesday in district court:

Gale Eugene McArthur II was sentenced by Judge Rogers to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison.

McArthur had been charged with interference with custody, a felony, after he attempted to abduct his granddaughter from her home, according to court documents.

The child's guardians provided a statement to the court, speaking about how the crime had deeply impacted their family.

"This is really about the trauma, the devastation and PTSD that Gale has caused (the girl), our mutual granddaughter. ... (She) needs closure, she needs healing, and I pray one day, Gale, that you will take accountability for what you did on that June day," one of her guardians said.

McArthur told the court apologized for his actions, that the attempted abduction had not been a premeditated act and that it was a heat-of-the-moment decision. He also asserted that the visitation restrictions put on him prior to the incident were unfair.

Before Rogers issued her sentence, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove argued McArthur should receive 18 to 36 months in prison.

On June 26, 2019, three individuals reported to a Cheyenne Police officer that McArthur had been at their residence, grabbed their daughter/granddaughter and tried to leave with her in his vehicle, according to court documents. They said McArthur had wanted to see the child before moving to Oklahoma, and they had allowed her to give him a hug while he sat in the car.

While the child was doing so, McArthur pulled her into the car and began to back out of the driveway, with the three reporting individuals trying to stop him by blocking them with their vehicles or getting into McArthur's car and attempting to physically restrain him, according to court documents.

The adult inside the car was able to turn it off, and the girl escaped through the passenger's side door and ran inside her guardians' residence. After the girl escaped the car, McArthur exited the vehicle and tried to physically fight one of the adults before driving away.

McArthur did not have any parental rights to the girl, according to court documents.

------

Kayleena Ann Cordova pleaded guilty to felony property destruction. Additional charges of felony aggravated assault and battery-bodily injury with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor failure to maintain insurance, duty to give information and render aid would be dismissed at sentencing as part of a plea agreement.

Cordova pleaded not guilty in December to the charges.

In exchange for her guilty plea, Cordova could receive first-offender treatment at sentencing, deferring her conviction if she successfully completes probation. In the plea agreement, Cordova and the state agreed to argue for three years of probation.

Judge Rogers set her sentencing for Sept. 30.

At 2:52 p.m. Nov. 6, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of road rage at the intersection of North College Drive and East 12th Street. A man said he and a juvenile passenger had been chased southbound on North Greeley Highway and rear-ended by a green Ford Expedition, according to court documents.

The Ford continued to follow him and rear-ended him four more times, in one instance pushing his vehicle into an intersection. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the victim's vehicle and to the suspect's vehicle.

Cordova was later identified as the driver, and she admitted to hitting the victim's car three times over an estimated two miles, at one point rear-ending the vehicle at about 50 miles per hour, according to court documents. The vehicle was located, and no insurance was found inside. Cordova did not know if there was insurance.

------

Gina Marie Carabajal pleaded guilty to perjury, a felony, as part of a plea agreement. Additional charges of felony theft, felony forgery and misdemeanor receiving stolen property would be dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement.

Carabajal and the state agreed to argue for two years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of 18 to 36 months of incarceration.

Judge Rogers set her sentencing for Sept. 30.

On July 26, 2019, Carabajal told a Laramie County Circuit Court judge during an eviction hearing that Black Hills Energy had uninstalled and removed a gas stove, discarding it in a dumpster, according to court documents. Carabajal had actually sold the stove on Facebook, an investigation by the Laramie County Sheriff's Department found.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.