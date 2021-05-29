District court roundup: Man pleads guilty to repeated sexual abuse of a child

Hannah Black, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, Cheyenne
·3 min read

May 29—CHEYENNE — A local man accused of the habitual sexual abuse and rape of a young girl for more than five years pleaded guilty Monday to 13 felony charges in Laramie County District Court.

Martin Joseph Stoklosa pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor (position of authority), three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor (position of authority), one count of second-degree sexual assault (position of authority), two counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor (position of authority) and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor (immoral/indecent liberties) as part of a stipulated plea agreement.

In exchange for Stoklosa's guilty plea, he and the state agreed to an imposed sentence of 10 to 12 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, which would have an underlying sentence of 10 to 15 years. He also agreed to waive his rights to appeal, and he will not seek a sentence reduction or early discharge from probation, per the agreement. Because it is stipulated, Stoklosa is allowed to withdraw his plea and move forward with a jury trial if a judge does not go along with the agreement.

Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe set Stoklosa's sentencing for Aug. 16.

In December 2019, Laramie County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of sexual abuse of a minor. A woman had reported to her mother that the mother's former boyfriend, Stoklosa, had sexually abused her between the ages of about 13 and 18, according to court documents.

Stoklosa, who is more than 15 years older than the girl, sexually abused and raped her several times a week for more than five years when her mother was not at home, she said. In 2016, Stoklosa filed for guardianship of the girl, and she continued living with him in Burns, even after the relationship between Stoklosa and her mother ended, according to court documents.

In a July 2020 interview with a sheriff's detective, Stoklosa admitted to the years of sexual abuse.

------

Also heard Monday in district court:

Patrick Michael Jimenez pleaded guilty to felony property destruction and misdemeanor eluding as part of a plea agreement.

Additional charges of felony theft, felony property destruction, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license (subsequent conviction) and speeding would be dismissed at sentencing. Another charge, felony aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury, was previously dismissed by Judge Sharpe.

For the property destruction charge, Jimenez and the state agreed to three years of supervised probation with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison, and a requirement to pay restitution. For the eluding charge, the parties agreed to six months of probation with a suspended sentence of 180 days in prison, which would run concurrently to the property destruction sentence.

Sharpe set Jimenez's sentencing for Aug. 16.

On Jan. 13, a Cheyenne Police officer pulled Jimenez over during a traffic stop. After the officer's vehicle stopped, Jimenez drove through a vacant lot, spun his tires, jumped curbs, ran stop signs, sped and drove on the wrong side of the road within a five-block radius of East Ninth Street and Van Lennen Avenue, according to court documents.

Jimenez drove through a closed construction zone, struck barriers and sped by workers. He then turned down an alley and lost control of the vehicle, striking the side of a garage in the 500 block of East Ninth Street, according to court documents. The vehicle Jimenez drove during the incident was stolen, and he had a suspended license.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyoming

news.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

