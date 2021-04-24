District court roundup: Man receives prison time after threatening man with hatchet, stealing car

Apr. 24—CHEYENNE — A man was sentenced to prison Thursday in Laramie County District Court for threatening another man with a hatchet and then stealing his car.

Clyde Julius Tyler Jr. pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and battery (threatening with weapon) before being sentenced by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher to four to seven years of incarceration.

An additional charge, felony theft, was dismissed at sentencing as part of a plea agreement.

Froelicher said Tyler's criminal history was extensive, though relatively nonviolent, which led him to determine that probation was not appropriate.

At 8:29 p.m. Jan. 18, a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy responded to a report of a stolen vehicle involving a hatchet, according to court documents. A man told the deputy Tyler had threatened him with a hatchet and demanded he hand over the keys to his Jeep.

Tyler was arrested Jan. 24 on unrelated misdemeanor warrants, according to court documents. The Jeep was later located, with a hatchet lying on the passenger seat.

------

Heard Tuesday in district court:

Kenneth Lamar Waters pleaded guilty to felony delivery of THC, two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver THC and felony possession of oxycodone as part of a plea agreement.

He was then sentenced to three to five years of incarceration in three separate cases by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell, to be served concurrently. Waters' probation in a fourth case was also revoked, with Campbell sentencing him to three years of supervised probation, to be served upon discharge from parole, with a suspended five to seven years of incarceration.

Several additional drug charges were dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement: three counts of felony delivery of marijuana, two counts of felony delivery of THC, three counts of felony possession of THC (spice), felony possession with intent to deliver THC, felony possession with intent to deliver oxycodone and two counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The charges stemmed from three cases in which Waters was found to have been distributing and in possession of illegal drugs, according to court documents.

------

Heard Monday in district court:

Bryan K. Turner was sentenced by Judge Campbell to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of two to four years in prison. He is also required to pay restitution.

At 7:07 a.m. Dec. 18, 2019, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress. The officer made contact with Turner, who admitted to being inside the burglarized vehicle, and he had a car stereo and other electrical vehicle parts with him, according to court documents.

